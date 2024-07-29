“I’ll Forever Be a Shortstop”: Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Dream Clashes with Yankees’ Positional Puzzle

Jul 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) reacts to his strikeout against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In their quest for World Series success, the New York Yankees have added Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. to their roster. Initially, a shortstop, he was transitioned to center field by the Marlins to make room for Luis Arraez. Despite Jazz’s wish to return to the shortstop position, his former team recognized his agility and speed as assets suited for the outfield.

However, things are likely to change with his recent move to the Yankees. As per Yankees insider Bryan Hoch’s reports, the Bronx Bombers want to shift Chisholm to third base to improve their lineup and infield defense. Additionally, there are discussions about moving Gleyber Torres to another position as well.

Four months before his trade from the Marlins to the Yankees, Chisholm Jr. appeared in an interview on the Pivot Podcast with NFL stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark. to talk about his baseball career. As the conversation progressed, Ryan pressed Jazz about his preferred position and the 26-year-old confidently said that shortstop holds a special place in his heart.

“For me, I’m a shortstop in my head. I’ll forever be a shortstop.”

Yet, in the same conversation, he also recalled his coach’s vision for creating a winning team culture in Miami, which led to him changing positions.

Speaking of position changes, Jazz enjoyed a lot of success as a center fielder until an unfortunate injury ended his 2022 season early. Moreover, even though he dealt with a toe injury in 2023, he still managed to play 157 games combing both seasons.

“Before I got hurt last year playing center field, I was leading in homers, third in batting average, leading in slugging percentage, leading in doubles,” Jazz shared.

Although Jazz hopes to return to playing shortstop, his chances are slim in his new team due to SS Anthony Volpe’s performance and position as a player in the Yankees infield. Volpe has proven himself as the Yankees’ cornerstone, so, it will be challenging for the new addition to take over.

Interestingly, Chisholm Jr. did play with the Yankees for the first time on Sunday. It was a game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park where he was put in place on the lineup batting fifth and laid center field while wearing jersey number 13. As the Yankees ended up winning 8-2, Chisholm went 1 for 5 with a single and scored a late run in the game.

Jazz Essential for New York’s Success, Says Ex-Yankees Manager

Jazz’s addition to the New York Yankees roster has excited both fans and experts alike. The newest name on that list is Buck Showalter, the former manager for the Yankees, who praised the acquisition- referring to Chisholm Jr. as the “need of the hour” for the team.

During an episode of MLB Tonight, Showalter spoke highly about Chisholm Jr.’s versatility to play positions in the outfield and potentially at second base, something which offers flexibility and reliable support in case of injuries or, lineup changes.

Moreover, he also talked about Chisholm Jr.’s playing style and his passion for baseball which is why he believes that the 2022 All-Star’s lively presence can boost the team spirit and lead to improved performance.

“When you go into a new situation like that, he’s going to want to fit in right away, but he brings a little juice to them.,” shared Buck.

“He’s certainly a dynamic player… he brings a little juice to them that they’re in need of.” – Buck Showalter on Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees pic.twitter.com/9iV7e7rCjl — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 27, 2024

Despite the adjustment required to adapt to the Yankees’ environment, Showalter is optimistic that Jazz’s electric energy will be a game-changer for the team’s lineup.