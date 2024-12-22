Does Anyone Know What The Marlins Are Doing?

The latest to depart the Marlins scene is lefthanded pitcher Jesus Luzardo. He’s off to the Phillies. Luzardo is coming off a down, injury filled season but his previous two were exemplary. Entering his age 27 season, you would think still on the rise.

In return the Phillies get a pair of minor leaguers including Starlyn Caba, the Phillies number four prospect. At eighteen years old and not having yet reached high A, he’s still a few years from the bigs, if he makes it.

The only other Marlins off season move so far was another trade of a regular for prospects. Corner infielder Jake Burger who easily led the team in homers last season with twenty-nine. He’s now a Texas Ranger, bringing back four more players not yet ready for prime time.

The exodus of prime talent is nothing new in South Florida. The trend continued at last year’s trade deadline when fan favourite Jazz Chisholm Jr. was sent to the world series bound New York Yankees and closer Tanner Scott to the Padres.

Certainly extra disappointing with the Marlins coming off an 84-78 season and a post season berth in 2023. Aside from the pandemic campaign, it was their only winning season since 2009.

As it is the Marlins already had the fourth lowest payroll in baseball.

The team has moved through a change in ownership, a change in management and changes in the manager’s office. What hasn’t changed is the departure of star players and fans not showing up at loanDepot park.

Talent keeps getting shipped out

Giancarlo Stanton, JT Realmuto, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Pablo Lopez and Luis Arraez just some of the top talent that the Marlins have sent packing. Put all of those players together and you might have a contender.

Instead they are getting further and further away from the rest of the division. The Phillies, Braves and Mets will surely all be bidding for a post season position. The Washington Nationals are ready to once again join the fray with a bunch of talented youngsters.

Meanwhile it’s hard to see anything in the Marlins future but another hundred loss season, which would make it back to back for the first time in franchise history.