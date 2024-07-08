Is Aaron Judge Going to Be a Dad? Pregnancy Rumors Set Yankees Fans Abuzz

With recent rumors suggesting that Aaron Judge might become a dad soon, New York Yankees fans cannot hold their excitement any longer. However, what’s missing is the word straight from the couple themselves.

Aaron and his wife Samantha Bracksieck prefer to keep their personal life as hush-hush as possible. They tied the knot in a ceremony in Maui, Hawaii back in December 2021, and while details about their wedding were pretty scarce, Paparazzi shots revealed a gathering with some of Judge’s teammates.

Hence, if Samantha and Aaron are expecting their first child, it is pretty natural for them to keep the news under wraps and not make any formal announcement on social media. Having said that, the buzz about Samantha’s pregnancy started after a tweet by a fan named, Adel Tumboro, which read,



“I just read Aaron and Samantha Judge are expecting their first child. I can’t confirm it though. Has anyone seen confirmation? If so congratulations to them exciting times.”

For those who dig deep, Samantha hasn’t been spotted at New York Yankees games lately and has rarely been making public appearances this season. However, not attending games isn’t necessarily proof of pregnancy. While it is natural to be curious, let’s remember to give them their space and respect their privacy.

However, irrespective of any disclaimers, MLB fans cannot stop swooning over the alleged news on social media.



“Could u imagine how cute a little judge would be?” wrote one fan.

“Oh my goodness!!! Daddy Aaron!!!” wrote a second fan.

“I hope so! Could u imagine if he has ‘daddy powers’ too?!!” wrote another fan.

One fan poured all her happiness writing, “Love love love this.”

“Oh, I hope it’s true!” wrote a fifth fan hoping the rumors are true.

The Yankees captain is at the peak of his MLB career and his intense dedication may not perfectly align with the responsibilities of parenthood. Yet, Judge has openly praised his father’s influence in his life and spoken about the significance of family. So, from the looks of it, he will be a great dad whenever he chooses to take that step.



Besides, while the rumor is yet to be confirmed, Aaron and Samantha will make wonderful parents. Their strong bond as a couple and their nature to keep things away from media indicate they would provide a nurturing and loving environment for a child.

On another note, it’s worth mentioning that the couple has been together since school!

How did Aaron and Samantha first meet?

The New York Yankees captain and Samantha first crossed paths during their high school days, at Linden High School in California. Their young romance blossomed as they continued their studies together at Fresno State University.

However, the specifics of their relationship timeline remain vague as they prefer to keep their life from the public eye. Rumors suggest they had an on-and-off relationship before rekindling in 2019 and eventually getting married in a ceremony, in Hawaii in December 2021.