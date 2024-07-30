Chisholm Jr. Discloses His True Baseball Hero: His “Superhero” Grandma

Jazz Chisholm Jr. made headlines at the 2024 MLB trade deadline, moving to the Yankees after four years with the Miami Marlins. The Marlins received three minor league prospects in return: catcher Agustin Ramirez, infielder Jared Serna, and utility player Abrahan Ramirez.

Following this high-profile trade, an old interview from “The Pivot Podcast” resurfaced, where the 26-year-old center fielder reveals his unique baseball inspiration.

Unlike many players who idolize professional athletes, Chisholm’s “superhero” is his maternal grandmother, Patricia Coakley. A former shortstop for the Bahamian national softball team in the 1980s, Coakley continued to impress on the field well into her 60s. The 2022 All-Star shared:

“She’s a superhero because she stopped playing softball at like 60 years old….still playing the game she loves. She was really out there having fun, smiling, and sliding around the bases at 50. It made me fall in love with the game.”

Chisholm fondly recalled weekends spent watching his grandma play slow-pitch softball, a cherished family tradition. Their group of supporters became affectionately known as “Pat [Patricia] and her Tribe.“

In a 2021 Sports Illustrated interview, Chisholm revealed how his grandma not only instilled a love for the game but also enforced behavioral standards, such as discouraging arguments with umpires. Her guidance in focusing on the strengths and technical aspects of baseball continues to influence Chisholm’s approach to the sport.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s journey to Major League Baseball is remarkable, especially considering he hails from the Bahamas, where the sport is less prominent. As he begins his career with the Yankees, he carries the support of MLB fans and the pride of his home country. This pride was evident when the Bahamas Prime Minister sent well wishes to Chisholm following his trade to the Yankees.

Chisholm Jr. earns praise from Prime Minister after Yankees trade

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a strong start with the New York Yankees. He contributed to the team’s 8-2 win over the Boston Red Sox, with a 1-for-5 batting record and successfully stealing a base.

Chisholm Jr.’s performance with the Yankees not only thrilled New York fans but also caught the attention of Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis, who sent his warm regards.

As reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Prime Minister Davis expressed the excitement felt in the Bahamas about Chisholm joining such a high-profile team. He showed eagerness to support Chisholm as he thrives in the Big Apple.

“Everybody has been messaging me about playing for the Yankees. They want to come out and watch the games, come to New York.” Among the people Jazz Chisholm has heard from: Philip Davis, the prime minister of the Bahamas. “Everybody has been messaging me about playing for the Yankees. They want to come out and watch the games, come to New York.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 29, 2024

Jazz has always dreamt of being part of the Yankees, and currently, he is relishing the opportunity to showcase his talent on such a grand stage.