Miami Marlins Fold Tent on Season, Franchise Centerpiece Likely on the Move

In 2020, after a 17-year-long drought, the Miami Marlins finally made the playoffs under the leadership of new owner and CEO Derek Jeter. The monumental hiring of Kim Ng at the end of 2020 suggested a significant shift in tide and a promising new direction for the Marlins’ future. But Jeter left in 2022, and Kim Ng didn’t stick around after carrying the Marlins to their first postseason under her leadership in 2023 either.

Since Kim Ng stepped down, the Miami Marlins have been competing with the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies to be the worst team in baseball. As of earlier this month, the Miami team is starting to part ways with key players to rebuild for the future, seemingly conceding the current season. They’ve practically thrown a white flag, folded the tent, and the front office should put up a sign saying, “Please, walk over us and collect those extra points for your playoff push.”

Marlins president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, whose hiring was practically the reason Kim Ng left, has already accepted defeat after trading Luiz Arraez to the Padres in a six-player deal. Now, he’s preparing to let go of another crucial piece of the Marlins setup.

“We are unlikely to make the playoffs this year.”

After making the playoffs in 2023, the Marlins are 10-27 in the season. Moreover, they may not be finished dismantling their roster after trading two-time batting champion Luis Arraez to the Padres. Possibly next in line is 26-year-old Jazz Chisholm Jr. as hinted by Bendix. Both moves are surprising, considering the Marlins would have had at least two more years of control over Arraez and three years with Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm checks multiple boxes, which could make him attractive to various teams. At 26 years old, he’s young with three years of control remaining, and his salary is affordable as he’s still under arbitration. He was an All-Star in 2022 and is far from his prime yet. He’s also a decently marketable player – the first Marlins player to feature on the cover of MLB The Show in 2023. He’s batting .234 in 2024, against a career average of .244, and leading off for the Marlins after Arraez was traded.

Who are the potential trade targets for Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

Along with playing the outfield, Jazz Chisholm Jr. can be a really solid utility option. Given this versatility and the ability to switch-hit, multiple teams could enter the fray looking at this 26-year-old. Especially teams like the Blue Jays, Giants, Guardians, and Mariners, and give the 2022 All-Star a shot. The Phillies (25-11), however, stand out as a particularly good fit. His personality would complement the electric Phillies atmosphere, and his skills would power a team that’s already doing rather well.

In exchange, the Marlins will definitely seek fresh options and prospects for their farm, and if anything, at least pretend like they still care about competing and building a legitimate team.