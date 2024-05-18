Lewis Hamilton Amazed by the Insane Poster Made by Tifosi – “I Need to Get My Hair Like That”

Although almost a full year remains for Lewis Hamilton to jump ship to Ferrari, the Tifosi are already ecstatic. Ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, an insane poster featuring Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Fred Vasseur went viral on social media. Hamilton has now given his reaction to the same and has claimed he wants to have a similar hairstyle to the one featured in the poster.

When Hamilton spotted the poster in a fan segment, he said, “That’s amazing”! He then added, “I need to get my hair like that”.

Lewis Noticing the poster of him and Charles and Fred Vasseur as the pope pic.twitter.com/sYMNCmvFaS — devyani (@formula_dev) May 18, 2024

The picture that Hamilton spotted in the crowd is one of Vasseur dressed as a pope, and he and Leclerc dressed as his disciples. Just as amazing as the picture was, so were the reactions fans put up on social media.

Fans such as Mari claimed that the picture featured “father, son, and the holy team principal”.

father son and the holy team principal — mari️ (@f1brekkdown) May 18, 2024

Then, fans such as Akash replied that the picture featured “insane creativity”.

Insane creativity — Akash Deshpande (@akashd7781) May 18, 2024

And then there were some fans such as Salmah who claimed that this love from the Tifosi for Hamilton proves that the 39-year-old will fit in well at Ferrari when he moves to Maranello next season. Since Hamilton has been a Mercedes driver for over a decade, some had initially claimed that he will find it difficult to gain the respect of the Tifosi.

And people out here still think Lewis needs to learn how to gain fans in Italy — Salmah (@salmahkaleel) May 18, 2024

Lewis Hamilton advised to “open himself” to the Tifosi’s love

Although Lewis Hamilton has years of experience as an F1 driver, racing for Ferrari is an entirely unique experience for anyone. The expectations at the Italian outfit are like no other.

One of Ferrari’s former race engineers, Rob Smedley, explained the same perfectly. He said that if a driver at Ferrari is not successful, then the Tifosi “make it very clear to you that you’re not their favorite person”.

And the reverse is true in case a driver achieves success at Ferrari. Smedley revealed that the Tifosi then treat such individuals like “God”. Similarly to Smedley, F1 expert Karun Chandhok also highlighted how Hamilton needs to “open himself” up to gain the respect of the Tifosi.

“We know Lewis wears his heart on his sleeve. If he sort of opens up a bit more to them over this weekend, I’m sure they will absolutely embrace every opportunity they can to welcome him in,” explained Chandhok while speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

The Tifosi have already given Hamilton a trailer this weekend of the love the 39-year-old is likely to receive once he officially moves to Maranello next year. Now, it will be the seven-time champion’s responsibility to meet the expectations of the Ferrari fans.