MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Non-Committal Response to All-Star Jersey Row Draws Insider’s Ire

Since 2021, Major League Baseball (MLB) has been dressing All-Star players in special jerseys- a departure from the previous practice of players donning their team uniforms. By far, these new jerseys with a generic design have not been well received by fans who value seeing their favorite players in their team jerseys, representing their teams during the All-Star event.

Consequently, the news of the outcry has reached MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. In response to fan feedback, Manfred is willing to consider reverting to team jerseys for All-Star Games.

Speaking of which, in a recent episode of Foul Territory, MLB insider Brittany Ghiroli voiced disapproval of the commissioners’ comments concerning the controversial All-Star jerseys. She called him out for taking no action to ease the distress among fans and players.

Ghiroli also suggested that the decision-making process regarding these uniforms is disconnected from contemporary baseball’s essence. Moreover, referencing Manfred’s remarks about discussions on jersey changes, Ghiroli views this as lip service rather than genuine action.

“I don’t know how you took it, but like I’ve listened to Rob Manfred speak one too many times where, like he said, “There will be conversations,'” shared Ghiroli.

Additionally, Ghiroli talks about the financial aspects that need to be considered in switching back to the old jerseys She questions the practicality of existing breaking contracts with clothing companies which makes it challenging to go back to the previous uniform styles.

“They’re gonna have these companies make 30 different uniforms for each of these guys? I don’t see that happening either from a logistical and, like, they’re trying to make money perspective, right? You want people to buy these uniforms? That’s why they make these special uniforms.” “I didn’t take it as a ‘we’re gonna fix these uniforms, we know there’s a problem.'”@Britt_Ghiroli dishes on Rob Manfred’s comments on MLB’s uniform problem. pic.twitter.com/GxQ4pbfwjP — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 18, 2024

She argues that the current approach is driven by interests aiming to increase merchandise sales despite fan dissatisfaction. Ghiroli also sees Manfred’s response as a politically correct answer meant to satisfy critics without committing to actual change.

Having said that, let’s look back at how the 2024 MLB All-Star Game panned out.

2024 MLB All-Star Game- Who Won? AL or NL

In the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the American League won 5-3 against the National League. This is the 17th time the American League became champions in the last 21 All-Star games.

During the game, Red Sox’s Jarren Duran hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to break a tie and secure the win for his team. Shohei Ohtani also contributed with a three-run home run for the NL in the third inning. However, it was not enough as the AL responded with three runs to level up the score.

Next year, the MLB All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park- the home of the Atlanta Braves.