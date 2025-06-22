NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Outearns Rob Manfred and Adam Silver with Massive $300 Million Net Worth

The role of a league commissioner goes far beyond shaking hands and handing jerseys to first-round draft picks. He’s responsible for overseeing league operations, enforcing rules, and representing the interests of the league and its stakeholders. Since major American sports leagues are privately owned, with team owners acting as stakeholders, they collectively select a commissioner they believe will best advance their interests. The NFL made that decision in 2006 when it appointed Roger Goodell as commissioner.

Advertisement

Goodell began his NFL journey as an intern in 1982 under the legendary Pete Rozelle and eventually succeeded Paul Tagliabue. Since taking over, he has helped transform the NFL into a $20 billion-a-year powerhouse. He has expanded the league’s global reach, navigated various controversies—like Bountygate, Spygate, and Deflategate—and managed the league through some of its most turbulent and profitable years.

It’s a high-pressure job that naturally draws criticism, but also commands massive compensation. When Goodell took over in 2006, his salary was $6 million. Today, as per Celebrity Net Worth, he earns more than any quarterback in the league, pulling in a staggering $65 million annually through base pay and performance bonuses. In fact, over 90% of his earnings come in the form of bonuses.

Between 2007 and 2023 alone, Goodell pocketed around $700 million. It’s no surprise that his net worth now stands at $300 million, equal to the GOAT of the sport, Tom Brady.

But how does that stack up against his counterparts in other major leagues?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who’s been with the league since 1992 and took over the top job in 2014, has overseen the NBA’s rise to nearly $12 billion in annual revenue. However, his personal earnings don’t reflect the same leap. Silver earns about $10 million per year, with a net worth estimated at $40 million, significantly lower than Goodell’s.

Meanwhile, Rob Manfred started working with Major League Baseball in 1987 as outside counsel for team owners. He officially became Commissioner in 2014, succeeding Bud Selig. Despite being in office as long as Silver, his compensation is roughly the same: $11 million a year and a net worth of $40 million.

Both Silver and Manfred earn impressive salaries, but neither comes close to matching Roger Goodell’s financial package. And with two years remaining on his current contract—and the NFL showing no signs of slowing down—it’s likely the league will extend Goodell’s tenure. He’s not going anywhere.