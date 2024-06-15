“Never Going to Turn Him Away”: Pitching Coach Reveals Injured Gerrit Cole’s Overbearing Coaching Presence

For New York Yankees pitcher, Luis Guil, the MLB 2024 season is going incredibly well. Well, he credits Gerrit Cole for his improvement and even puts him on the pedestal by calling the veteran “Professor Cole.” However, the team’s pitching coach, Matt Blake feels otherwise, as he claimed that Cole has become a little more controlling which he attempts to keep in check.

Matt Blake recently shared these insights during an interview on “Foul Territory.” He focused on the pitching challenges faced by the Yankees and offered perspectives on pitchers like Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole. Blake mentioned how Cole tends to offer advice to teammates when he is not on the mound. For instance, he may suggest using a slider in game situations.

Recognizing the challenge of managing a vocal player like Cole, Blake spoke about the need to filter advice and choose moments for input. As per him, the coaching staff is always striving to enhance how they handle player interactions and communication. Thus, it’s important to find the balance, in sharing this information with players. However, at the same time, Blake makes sure to not disregard Cole’s input.

“He’s got to find the right filter, obviously. We’re all getting better at our craft every day, and he’s gotten a lot better at understanding where the avenues are to get in certain players. He offers a lot, so I’m never going to turn him away. But it’s always a skill of coaching to know when to bring information to the player, and we’re always working to get better at that,” shared Matt Blake.

The discussion on “Foul Territory” also touched upon Coles’s improvement in pitching skills in the Houston Astros before coming to the Yankees.

Now, let’s address Gerrit Cole’s expected return timeline. Back during Spring Training, he was diagnosed with elbow inflammation and swelling (edema). Ever since Cole has been steadily improving during his rehabilitation process. He started with bullpen sessions and later had minor-league rehab appearances. On June 14, he pitched for 4⅓ innings. Recorded 10 strikeouts while playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

For now, there is no date set yet regarding Cole‘s comeback. However, June remains a possibility. The Yankees are proceeding cautiously and they may prolong his rehabilitation based on his condition and the team’s current position in standings. One thing is for sure, Gerrit Cole’s comeback will surely play in favor of Luis Gil.

Are Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil more than just teammates?

Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil have mentor-mentee bond. Back when Gerrit was still recovering from his injury during Spring Training, he worked as the pitching coach for the Yankees which included offering guidance to Gil. This was a turning point for the rookie since he was still healing from Tommy John surgery alongside learning to play in the MLB.

Interestingly, as Cole gets back to the roster and rejoins his Yankees family, his relationship with Luis may evolve into that of a typical teammate. However, the strong foundation they have built can grow into a partnership on the field.