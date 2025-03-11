Trevor Bauer to the Yankees Rescue After Loss of Gerrit Cole?

No team has bit on his return since he was banished from the Dodgers and MLB. Trevor Bauer has tried several ways to entice at least one Major League team to offer an opportunity, but so far he remains personna non grata.

With the latest Yankees bad news, that ace Gerrit Cole is going to need Tommy John surgery and thus miss all of the 2025 season, and rookie of the year, pitcher Luis Gil hurt as well, Bauer gave it another go:

Need a Cy young starting pitcher for $0? — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) March 9, 2025

Bad News Yankees

Certainly the Yankees are going to have to find pitching from somewhere if they hope to repeat as American League champions or even compete in the very difficult American League East.

You don’t just lose 40% of your starters including your best arm and just maintain your position. Something has to be done and it couldn’t come at a worse time with all the decent free agent starters having found homes already.

Marcus Stroman who seemed to be on the outside looking in as far as a spot in the Yankees starting rotation is viable again. Another veteran, Carlos Carrasco is in camp along with rookie Will Waren, but that’s not close to what they’ve lost.

Former Cy Young Winner

Bauer did indeed win a Cy Young, with Cincinnati in the shortened Pandemic season, leading the league in both ERA (1.73) and WHIP (0.80) even if it was only eleven starts.

Bauer rolled right into 2021 with the Dodgers when his baseball world came crashing down. He was put on baseball’s restricted list and eventually suspended for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

On December 22, 2022 that suspension was reduced from 324 to 194 games by independent arbitrator Martin F. Scheinman. It’s still the longest handed down under the Joint Domestic Violence Policy, which was enacted in 2015.