“Out of My Control”: Free-Falling Yankees’ Captain Aaron Judge Responds to Personal Coach’s Blast on Team’s Horrific Offense

The New York Yankees are going through a pretty rough patch lately. While Aaron Judge and the added Juan Soto are holding their own in terms of batting performance, the rest of the team seems to be falling short.

Promising prospect, Anthony Volpe started strong but has seen a decline in his performance recently. His batting average has dipped and he is not delivering, as expected, offensively.

Other seasoned players have also been inconsistent at-bat, failing to deliver results. The team’s collective batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage have all gone south during this slump.

Considering the chain of events, the frustration spilled over onto the media when Richard Schenck, Judge’s hitting coach criticized the Yankees player development system as “terrible.”

However, according to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, Judge decided to distance himself from his coach’s criticism without endorsing it, claiming that he had no control over what others did,



“It’s out of my control. I’ve got nothing for you.”

Meanwhile, according to The Athletics’ Chris Kirschner, Yankees manager, Aaron Boone acknowledged the coach’s right to share opinions but feels the team should focus on leveling up and staying united.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinions. … People are going to take their shots. You can’t get all consumed with that stuff.”

Well, in light of such events, a different question has been plaguing fans: Is Judge’s prime being underutilized by the Yankees?

Judge’s Prime at Risk Amid Yankees’ Offensive Woes

Considering how the Yankees are struggling to win despite Judge’s incredible performances, there have been speculations that the outfielder’s best years may not be fully maximized within the current team scenario.

The lack of hitters surrounding Judge could potentially hinder his ability to drive in runs and secure wins as opposing pitchers get the freedom to concentrate their efforts on him. While individual brilliance can take a player far, collective success is crucial for winning championships.

Well, even as Judge continues to excel, he can only control his performance and not the entire team’s. External factors such as injuries and pitching woes may also impact the team’s performance independently from the 32-year-old’s contributions.

Will Judge remain with the Yankees for the haul or will he opt for a team that offers better chances of winning championships during his peak years? Only time will reveal this narrative.

Meanwhile, variables, like his status and the willingness of the Yankees to implement changes to their player development system and roster to construct a competitive team around Judge, will play a role in his decision-making process.

Judges situation is intricate with arguments on both sides. However, one thing is clear; all eyes are on the Yankees to see if they can create a supporting cast around their star player to fully leverage his years and go all guns blazing for titles.