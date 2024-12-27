Corbin Burnes Would Change How We Look At Giants

San Francisco has become baseball’s free agent stop of last resort. When Blake Snell was running out of time and options for a landing spot in 2023 free agency, he took San Francisco’s money for a season. He thrived and moved on.

It’s been a decade since the Giants won three world series in five years. They’ve only had one winning season in their last eight, The crazy 2021 campaign when they set a franchise record with a hundred and seven wins.

Since then, they’ve hovered around the five hundred mark, finishing third, fourth and fourth. It’s not like they haven’t tried to bring top flight talent to town, or keep some when it did arrive, it just hasn’t worked it.

The Carlos Correa fiasco

In December 2022 it looked as though they had bagged a long term shortstop. Carlos Correa had agreed to a thirteen year $350 million deal. That went out the window when Correa failed a physical due to an ankle issue.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi issued this statement: “While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best.”

The Giants were in until the end on Aaron Judge before he returned to the Yankees, even Judge thought it a real possibility before the Yanks added a year to their offer:

“Definitely,” Judge told Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “When you’re a free agent, you’re looking at all the different options and seeing how it’s going to turn out.”

When outfielder Michael Conforto couldn’t find a home last year, he too took deal that kept him in San Francisco just one season and now he’s a Dodger for 2025.

A place to improve your pitching

The Giants have had success in turning some pitchers careers around. Kevin Gausman went from journeyman to Cy Young contender and a free agent contract with the Blue Jays. Anthony DeSclafani was on the same path but got hurt.

Carlos Rodon came for 2022, he was terrific in a Giants uniform, placing sixth in Cy Young voting and he also grabbed Yankees money in a long term contract.

Things seemingly started changing mid season last year. Former star catcher Buster Posey was making his way into a significant front office position, eventually ending up as President of Baseball Operations.

Matt Chapman appeared to be just another player about to depart after one season as a free agent signing as Snell would do but when Posey took over negotiations, the third baseman ended up staying.

The good vibes with Posey continued this off season as the Giants finally got their long term solution at shortstop. Willie Adames came over from Milwaukee, netting the largest contract in Giants history: Seven-years and $182 million.

Now the Giants are poised to get one of the jewels of this off season. Corbin Burnes has received Cy Young votes in each of the last five seasons, winning the award in 2021.

Signing Burnes would change the perception of the Giants future and perhaps the opinion of future free agents. Maybe even help them snag Japanese superstar pitcher Roki Sasaki.