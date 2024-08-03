“Really Sorry”: Gleyber Torres Owns Up to Fans and Teammates After Aaron Boone’s Patience Reaches Limit

Aug 2, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Brian Serven (15) tags out New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) trying to score on a base hit by Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees fans are beyond fed up with Gleyber Torres, and even that’s an understatement. Acting like the chill, lenient parent who lets everything slide, Aaron Boone has kept his cool for far too long.

But even the most laid-back parent has their saturation point, and Torres blew right past it last night at the Bronx. This time, however, it wasn’t his defense, bringing him significant slack.

Nope, Torres found a brand new way to infuriate an already fuming fanbase, with another lesson in his masterclass on ‘what not to do’ in your walk year.

Leading the second base position with 14 errors, the 27-year-old Yankee is enduring a walk-year he’d surely like to forget, or better yet, restart. Last night against the Toronto Blue Jays, in a rare display of aggression, Boone pulled Torres from the game after just three innings due to a lack of hustle. In the bottom of the second, with the Blue Jays ahead by one run, Torres hit a line drive that seemed like it would clear the fence but smacked against the left-field wall instead. Despite the potential for extra bases, the Yankees second baseman didn’t hustle out of the box, and as a result, he was stuck at first with no chance to stretch it to second. While there was always the possibility of Torres not making it to second in time, as Derek Jeter famously said, “It’s not hard to run hard to first base.” the saga that is gleyber torres' 2024 season just got a lot uglier https://t.co/eAFyfEWw6v pic.twitter.com/l9yPlK1c23 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 3, 2024 Stuck at first after his hit, Torres was eventually thrown out at home on an Anthony Volpe double. If the 27-year-old was on second, he would’ve most likely scored easily, potentially tying the game. This display of poor baserunning was followed by an interesting exchange between Boone and Torres, resulting in a rather unexpected move by the Yankees skipper – Oswaldo Cabrera taking over at second base as Gleyber was pulled from the game. Aaron Boone's greatest moment as Yankee manager? pic.twitter.com/dSeBVHfo6X — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 3, 2024

The Yankees found themselves trailing early on as Marcus Stroman struggled to find control, giving seven runs in just 2.2 innings. The Yankees continued to fight, but it wasn’t enough as they lost the first game of the series 5-8, at home.

Torres, who was pulled from the game in what could only be described as an embarrassing moment, returned to the dugout to support his teammates in a standup display.

After the game, Torres took a moment to extend an apology to his fans and teammates, agreeing with Boone’s decision to pull him from the game. He acknowledged his mistakes and accepted that he had to face the consequences of his actions. Really impressive interview by Gleyber. Said that he agreed with the move. Apologized to teammates and fans. Very adult. Hope he can respond well this season. — Talkin’ Jake (@TalkinJake) August 3, 2024

“I think he [Aaron Boone] did the right thing, especially in that moment… I feel really sorry for what I did tonight, especially for the fans and also my teammates. I’m a human being and I made an error. From what I did tonight, I’m gonna learn a lot.”

"He didn't like the way I didn't run in the moment to… to second base. I mean, I think he… he did the right thing, especially in the moment." – Gleyber Torres on being benched by Aaron Boone pic.twitter.com/KWgPc3Mfej — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 3, 2024

This incident wasn’t the first time Torres made news for lack of hustle. Citing a tight groin, the 27-year-old didn’t sprint out a softly hit ground ball and failed to beat the throw to first in the Subway Series on June 26th.

This effort led to a meeting in Boone’s office, and subsequently, Torres found himself benched for the next few games. Boone, clearly unhappy with Torres’ performance in the game, stated that despite the issues, Torres would not be benched further and is slated to play on Saturday.

What do you think of Boone’s decision? Was it the right call to pull him from the game, or was it an impulsive move that cost them the game? Share your thoughts in the comments below!