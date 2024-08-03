“Really Sorry”: Gleyber Torres Owns Up to Fans and Teammates After Aaron Boone’s Patience Reaches Limit

Yankees fans are beyond fed up with Gleyber Torres, and even that’s an understatement. Acting like the chill, lenient parent who lets everything slide, Aaron Boone has kept his cool for far too long.
But even the most laid-back parent has their saturation point, and Torres blew right past it last night at the Bronx. This time, however, it wasn’t his defense, bringing him significant slack.
Nope, Torres found a brand new way to infuriate an already fuming fanbase, with another lesson in his masterclass on ‘what not to do’ in your walk year.
The Yankees found themselves trailing early on as Marcus Stroman struggled to find control, giving seven runs in just 2.2 innings. The Yankees continued to fight, but it wasn’t enough as they lost the first game of the series 5-8, at home.
Torres, who was pulled from the game in what could only be described as an embarrassing moment, returned to the dugout to support his teammates in a standup display.
“I think he [Aaron Boone] did the right thing, especially in that moment… I feel really sorry for what I did tonight, especially for the fans and also my teammates. I’m a human being and I made an error. From what I did tonight, I’m gonna learn a lot.”
"He didn't like the way I didn't run in the moment to… to second base. I mean, I think he… he did the right thing, especially in the moment."
This incident wasn’t the first time Torres made news for lack of hustle. Citing a tight groin, the 27-year-old didn’t sprint out a softly hit ground ball and failed to beat the throw to first in the Subway Series on June 26th.
This effort led to a meeting in Boone’s office, and subsequently, Torres found himself benched for the next few games. Boone, clearly unhappy with Torres’ performance in the game, stated that despite the issues, Torres would not be benched further and is slated to play on Saturday.
What do you think of Boone's decision? Was it the right call to pull him from the game, or was it an impulsive move that cost them the game?