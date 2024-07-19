“That’s Gangster”: Yankees Captain Aaron Judge Gushes Over Bleacher Creatures’ Iconic Roll Call

The atmosphere at Yankee Stadium becomes electric not only from the sound of the bat hitting the ball but also from the cheers of the ‘Bleacher Creatures.’ This special group of Yankees fans is well known for their spirit for the iconic ‘Roll Call.’ Recently, Yankees captain Aaron Judge spoke about how this electrifying tradition impacts the team.

Speaking at Casa De Klub, Judge who joined the team in 2016 and was appointed captain on December 21, 2022, shared his excitement for the Yankees tradition of the Roll Call. He shared his sheer love for being on defense during the ‘Roll Call’ moment and described it as an almost “gangster” experience that brings zest to every game.

“I love it being on defense. I think that’s gangster, man. Like us as players, we enjoy that moment. We look forward to it every single game.”

Furthermore, Judge pointed out that regardless of how the team performed in their previous game – whether they were criticized for a loss or praised for a win – he deeply appreciates the consistent energy shown by fans during the Roll Call.

Moreover, he discussed the “Guard Flex” gesture which pays homage to his former teammate Brett Gardner. This celebratory flex was originally Gardner’s trademark move and has now been adopted by Judge as a tribute to him.

Judge now aims to pass down this practice to the center fielder ensuring that Gardner’s legacy lives on. Beyond individual recognition, Judge sees the Roll Call as a part of the Yankee’s identity and firmly believes in carrying it forward for future generations.

Well, the origin of the Roll Call tradition dates back to the 1990s. In 1998, a memorable incident took place when a fan named John Zenes also known as “Megaphone John” called out first baseman, Tino Martinez’s name during a game. Martinez surprised everyone by acknowledging him with a wave; leading to what would become the now-famous, Roll Call.

In the ‘Roll Call,’ the right field bleachers come alive with cheers as the first inning begins. Following the pitch, the Bleacher Creatures start chanting each starting fielder’s name. The atmosphere intensifies as players respond with waves and tips of their caps or fist pumps. Each gesture is met with a roar of approval from the crowd.

Aaron Judge has vowed to participate in the Home Run Derby only when it is held in New York- probably because he wants that unmatched energy of Bronx to root for his moonshots.

Aaron Judge Will Only Swing for the Fences in the Big Apple

Aaron Judge, who currently leads in home runs in MLB decided not to participate in this this year’s Home Run Derby. Looking back, he thrilled the audience with a win in the Home Run Derby during his rookie year in 2017 but hasn’t made a comeback to the competition since then.

However, Judge isn’t retiring from the Derby for good. He’s looking forward to joining the event only on one condition i.e. when the event comes back to New York.

“I won’t be part of it this year. There’s no rush. I’m not finished with it yet. Once it returns to New York count me in.”

The waiting game might be longer than expected. The last All-Star Game in New York took place in 2013 at Citi Field, home of the Mets while the Yankees last hosted it in 2008 at the Yankee Stadium.

With future locations already set for the 2025 (Truist Park in Atlanta) and 2026 (Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia) All-Star Games, a return to New York wouldn’t happen until 2027, which coincides with Judge’s 10th MLB season and he will be 35.