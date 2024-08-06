“Thought They Would At Least Call”: Blake Snell Opens Up On Seattle Heartbreak After Free Agency Snub

Jul 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Last offseason, Blake Snells’ experience in free agency has been quite a rollercoaster. After clinching the Cy Young Award during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, many anticipated he would land a big-money contract swiftly.

However, the market for pitchers moved at a slower pace than expected. Eventually, the San Francisco Giants signed a two-year, sixty-two million deal with Snell with an option to opt-out after the 2024 season.

Interestingly, before confirming the deal with the Giants, other MLB teams also showed interest in Snell, and surprisingly absent from this list was the Seattle Mariners, who he grew up rooting for.

This left Snell feeling disheartened which he openly discussed in a recent interview on Foul Territory. During the conversation, Snell didn’t hold back his disappointment over the Mariners’ lack of interest despite his stellar performance with the Rays and said, “I thought they’d at least call, but nothing.“

Blake Snell says he never got a call from Seattle during the offseason. “I thought they would at least call, but nothing.” pic.twitter.com/4Y9wHpAvhP — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 5, 2024

While he wasn’t completely caught off guard by their actions, he couldn’t help but feel a mix of curiosity and disappointment. But opting for a contract with the Giants seemed like a strategic move on Snell’s part. It allowed him to play in San Francisco briefly while potentially looking for a more lucrative long-term deal in the upcoming offseason.

Moreover, the provision allowing him to opt out of his contract in 2024 gave him the flexibility to benefit from a standout performance. Plus, it also gave the MLB pitcher a chance to try his luck, once again in the free agent market with higher bargaining power. That’s pretty much a boss move!

Snell’s no-hitter sparks frenzy luring 4 MLB teams eager to sign the ace

Friday evening saw Giants star pitcher, achieve a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds. This is noteworthy because Snell has a record of never finishing a game in his previous 201 starts. Following this, four MLB teams are actively vying for Snell’s talents as per Fan Sided reports.

Houston Astros: The H-town is looking to make their pitching rotation strong and with ample financial flexibility on the horizon, they are well-positioned to pursue Snell.

New York Mets: With changes in their pitching lineup and substantial financial resources at their disposal, the Mets are prepared to present Snell with a big contract.

St. Louis Cardinals: They want to pursue Snell to make their rotation strong. Plus, placing him with Sonny Gray can give a further push to their pitching depth and overall team performance.

San Francisco Giants: The Giants, who were the first to give Snell a shot might consider renegotiating to keep him if he decides to leave.