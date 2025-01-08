mobile app bar

Most Improved Teams – NL Edition

Elliott Price
Published

Aug 2, 2024; Cincinnati, Oh, USA; Giants pitcher Blake Snell (7) is doused with water after throwing a no-hitter at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Of course this all changes should Japanese free agent starter Roki Sasaki end up in San Diego, one of the rumoured destinations for the twenty-three year old, or wherever he lands. Same goes for whichever team inks ex-Met first baseman Pete Alonso.

Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s hard to improve much after you’ve won it all but if you sign a two time Cy Young award winner that’s a road that can take you there.  The champs also added outfielder Michael Conforto who finally looks to have recovered from a shoulder injury and Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim.

Aug 7, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; South Korea infielder Hyeseong Kim during the 2020 Olympics at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

They re-upped with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and reliever Blake Treinen. It doesn’t hurt that pitchers Shohei Ohtani, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin will all return from injuries. And Sasaki could be a Dodger as well.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Aug 10, 2024; St. Petersburg, Fl, USA; Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

It’s possible, maybe even likely that the D’Backs add a closer before the season starts but as it is they also added a former Cy Young winner. They will no longer have Christian Walker or Joc Pederson in the Majors #1 scoring line up.

They did replace Walker in a trade with the Guardians, picking up Josh Naylor. They’ll need Pavin Smith to continue with how he finished last season. They also hope for heralded shortstop Jordan Lawlar who missed almost the full season with injuries.

New York Mets

It would help if the Mets re-signed Alonso and that remains a real possibility. As it is, adding Juan Soto to any line up is invigorating. It’s good for everybody, the guys hitting in front and behind him and pitchers pleased with added run support.

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New Met Juan Soto poses for photos during his introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets added some pieces to the rotation as well while also bringing back lefthander Sean Manaea. Frankie Montas, converted reliever Clay Holmes. Paul Blackburn and Griffin Canning will all battle for innings.

There’s more improvement out there for the Mets. Alonso of course or a move of Mark Vientos to first if they were to sign a third baseman like Alex Bregman or trade for the Cardinals Nolan Arenado.

Cubs/Nationals

May 17, 2023; Houston, Tx, USA; Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cubs added one of baseball’s lesser known super stars in Kyle Tucker, they unloaded Cody Bellinger’s contract on the Yankees. They opened third base for top prospect Matt Shaw. They augmented the rotation Matthew Boyd. A closer next?

The Nationals bid on some top free agents, didn’t get one. They up graded the offense with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and DH Josh Bell. Outfield prospects James Wood and Dylan Crewes is where the big improvement will hopefully come from.

Free agents still out there to change fortunes: Hitters, Alonso, Bregman, Anthony Santander, Jurickson Profar and Ha-Seong Kim, Starters Sasaki, Jack Flaherty and Nick Pivetta. Plus a host of closers. Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Carlos Estévez. Kenley Jansen

Elliott spent more than 40 years in sports broadcasting. He hosted sports morning shows in both Montreal and Toronto. Elliott handled play by play duties in a multitude of sports. Most notably as the voice of the Montreal Expos. Also CFL football, NHL hockey, OHL and QMJHL junior hockey, boxing, soccer, swimming and more. He currently is senior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

