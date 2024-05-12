Unexpected Name Tops List as Yankees Mull Starter-to-Bullpen Move for Ace Gerrit Cole

“The season is over” has become a familiar refrain among Yankees fans, especially since last year when injuries often proved the end of the season. In 2023, it was definitely an injury to red-hot Aaron Judge, that cost the New York Yankees a playoff berth. This season, the first such cry came when Gerrit Cole’s injury was announced.

The big, pressing question that followed: Who could realistically replace the Yankees’ Cy Young winner? Could the injury cause an impulse buy from Brian Cashman in spring training? The offseason suggested rumors linking Blake Snell to New York before he ended up signing with the Giants. Ultimately, the Yankees opted against outside pitchers, choosing instead to promote Luis Gil to the major leagues.

At the time, the prevailing assumption was that Luis Gil would be sent back down to the minors once Gerrit Cole recovered. However, 41 games into the season, it’s starting to look like Gil might not be the one who gets sent back.

There was another more short-term question that arose with Cole’s injury: Who will start against AL rivals, the Houston Astros on opening day? Finally, Nestor Cortes Jr. was to get the bump on Opening Day 2024. And now, 41 games into the season, he seems like the most likely candidate to be moved to the bullpen.

On the other hand, Carlos Rodon has stepped up as a solid stand-in ace for the Yankees, and while Marcus Stroman has been slightly up and down, the decision on who to send to the bullpen is coming down to Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil, and Nestor Cortes.

This is the story their stats tell:

Nestor Cortes: In 9 starts, he has a record of 1-4, an ERA of 4.02, with 51 strikeouts across 53.2 innings pitched.

Clarke Schmidt: Over 8 starts, he’s 4-1 with an ERA of 2.95, logging 42.2 innings and striking out 47 batters.

Luis Gil: In 7 starts, he’s 3-1, with an ERA of 2.92, and has accumulated 45 strikeouts in 37.0 innings pitched.