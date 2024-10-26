“Gibby Meet Freddie, Game One Of The World Series”

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a grand slam to win game one of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Joe Davis with the call that will stand the test of time. Davis who made the call on FOX is also the Dodgers lead tv play by play guy so there had to be extra emotion. And his “She is gone” a reminder of Dodger legend Vin Scully.

So much feeling from a game that mirrors a world series game one long ago. The hobbling left handed hitter that night was Kirk Gibson. This time Freddie Freeman and once again trailing with two out in the 9th.

Such a walkoff homer, an out from defeat, is a rare bird indeed. Gibson and now Freeman, that’s it. Gibson in his only at bat in 1988 leading to the Dodgers shocking upset of the favoured New York Mets. Freeman’s grand slam will make sleep tough for the Yankees.

It’ll make sleep especially difficult for Yankees manager Aaron Boone who will be criticized for his choice of pitcher to start the tenth to try and put the game away. Nestor Cortes hadn’t thrown a pitch since a start on September 18th.

“Just liked the matchup. He’s been throwing the ball really well over the last few weeks as he’s gotten ready for this . . . I felt convicted with Nestor in that spot.”

Curious with the availability of Mark Leiter Jr who had delivered some huge outs in the ALCS victory over the Cleveland Guardians and Tim Hill who’s also pitched well. The Yanks had already used up 5 arms, trying to hang on to a 2-1 lead.

Former Yankee captain Derek Jeter, post game on FOX had thoughts on Boone’s handling of starter Gerrit Cole:

“Gerrit Cole was dominating this game, and if you take him out after 88 pitches for I don’t know what reason, it’s a domino effect on not only this game tonight, tomorrow’s game, and the rest of this series.”

Giancarlos Stanton who had 4 hits, all home runs to win ALCS MVP did it again. His two run homer in the 6th was the only mistake made by Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty as both starting pitchers gave their teams some innings. Flaherty into the sixth and Yanks ace Gerrit Cole into the 7th.

Cole leaving with a 2-1 lead and the Yankees bullpen blowing leads in both the 8th and 10th innings. There is no question that this series will be played it out of the bullpens and the Dodgers win the first battle.

Soto intentionally walked to face Judge

On the Superstar future MVP front, Shohei Ohtani managed just one hit but it was a bullet off the wall in right that came within inches of a home run. Aaron Judge raised his post season average in the 2024 playoffs to .167 with a single up the middle in five at bats.

Make no mistake Judge is struggling right now and the Dodgers know it. with 2 out in the 9th and a runner at 2nd in a tie game, Juan Soto was intentionally walked and Judge popped to short to end the inning. This will bare watching. Of course as they say if you play with fire…..