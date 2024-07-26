“We’re Ballplayers.. Not Analysts”: Yankees’ Aaron Judge Pushes Back on MLB’s Latest Analytics Obsession

The way MLB incorporates analytics in the games has transformed considerably in the last ten years. What used to rely on gut instincts and intuition has now shifted towards making decisions based on data. However, not everyone is excited about this growing trend. New York Yankees captain, Aaron Judge has now opened up about his reservations about the sport’s increased reliance on statistics.

Taking to Casa De Klub’s podcast, Judge first agreed with the impact of analytics and the wide array of metrics to analyze every aspect of the game. However, at the same time, he stressed the need for good old, classic stats like batting average and RBIs.

He mentioned that seeing a player’s average displayed on the Jumbotron allows him to quickly assess that player’s performance. Using Yandy Diaz as an example, he further pointed out how traditional statistics can reveal a player’s threat level which influences pitching strategies.

Moreover, Judge also discussed the human aspect of baseball and cited Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto who excel under pressure. He believes that these players’ instincts and awareness of game-related situations play a role in achieving success which surpasses excessive dependency on data.

When it comes to the Yankees’ tryst with the best analytics, Judge feels there should be a balance between mixing data with traditional scouting methods and player intuition. He also believes that players should focus more on their on-field performance after studying the metrics and completely leave it to coaches to present the insights from the analytics data.

“We study, we do our homework, but when it comes down to it, we’re ball players. We’re not analysts. We’re not here to study certain numbers and how does this turn into this? We got to go out there and hit a round baseball with a round bat and just focus on that.“

Despite acknowledging the pros of analytics to some extent in the first half of the Casa De Klub podcast, Judge has been consistently against the dependence on metrics, particularly following the 2023 season.

Yankees’ Star Aaron Judge Speaks Out Against Excessive Use of Analytics

In an interview on ESPN, in October 2023, Aaron Judge openly talked about the need for adjustments after a disappointing MLB season and proposed that the team should reconsider its philosophies and management tactics.

While speaking to the reporters, Judge specifically criticized the Yankees‘ overreliance on analytics. Although he recognized their importance, he went on to question whether the team was at all referring to the right metrics and advocated for a more well-rounded approach that balances traditional baseball instincts with modern data.

“I think it’s just about how we use [analytics] and how we value them is an aspect that we just maybe need to look at again…. think it’s just looking at the right numbers. I think maybe we might be looking at the wrong ones.”

Additionally, Judge was willing to have conversations about these changes with owner Hal Steinbrenner and GM Brian Cashman. Furthermore, the 2022 AL MVP called for strengthening the roster- something that is possible if young players improve and adapt to the demands of the major league.