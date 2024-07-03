“When Guys Take it Too Far...”: Nationals Pitcher Calls Out Padres’ Jurickson Profar’s Walk-Off Disrespect, Clarifies Unintentional HBP

Last month, Jurickson Profar’s game-winning hit against the Washinton Nationals was a dramatic moment. On June 24, the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals were locked in a game that extended into extra innings with the score tied, as they entered the bottom of the 10th inning.

In a situation with two outs and runners on second base, Jurickson Profar stepped up to bat. The pressure was palpable as reliever Hunter Harvey took the mound for the Nationals to face him. After falling in the count at 0-2, Profar faced some pitches from Harvey that seemed to trigger him. Not giving up, Profar fought back fouling off a couple of pitches before leveling the count at 2-2.

On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Harvey made a mistake with a splitter that lingered over much of the plate. And, Profar grabbed this opportunity. With a swing, he drove the splitter into the right-center field gap. As a result, the ball bounced off the wall and he secured a win for the Padres by scoring both runners.

Celebrating his winning hit, Profar couldn’t contain his emotions after clinching such an important victory for his team. He jogged around the bases after hitting a home run and showed his excitement with a bat flip or emphatic gestures, possibly aimed towards the Nationals dugout. And, upon reaching the infield he was mobbed by his teammates for a celebration.

However, the Nationals were not pleased with Profar’s gesture following the Padres’ win. Now, taking to “Foul Territory,” Nationals pitcher, Jake Irvin mentioned that the team was unhappy with how Jurickson Profar celebrated his game-winning hit as it seemed to shift focus from their team. While they respected Profars right to enjoy his success, they felt that his actions were disrespectful.

“I don’t want to get too far away from where the game places itself. The way the game handles itself and players handle other players and the intricacies of the game. We know what’s right and what’s wrong, and when guys take it too far, even in your own dugout, you know.” shared Irvin.

Regarding McKenzie hitting Profar with a pitch, Irvin clarified that it was not intentional but a result of trying to throw a fastball.

Drawing from experiences of walk-off moments Irvin acknowledged that celebrations are part of baseball and players should relish those moments. However, he mentioned that celebrations should be kept within the team and not directed at the opposing team.

In the following game between Nationals and Padres, Manny Machado made a comeback with a two-run homer. Additionally, Profar silenced the naysayers by hitting a slam later in the game and swiftly put the Padres in charge.

The situation escalated more than it was expected. But at the end of the day, it is all part of the game.

While the series concluded, it remains uncertain if tensions between the two teams have completely subsided. Future games between the Padres and Nationals might carry some lingering effects especially if Profar faces off against Nationals’ pitchers again.

Having said that, concerns about errant pitches causing safety risks for batters are on the rise in MLB.

MLB Stars Who Have Faced Pitches During This Ongoing Season

Corey Seager: Texas Rangers’ SS Corey Seager had to leave a game after being hit by a pitch on his wrist. Thankfully, the initial X-rays didn’t show any issues. More scans are needed to understand the extent of the injury.

Mookie Betts: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts sustained a left hand after being hit by a pitch in a match against the Kansas City Royals. The good news is that the X-rays turned out clear. But he will need some time off for recovery.

Aaron Judge: Yankees’Aaron Judge got hit by a 94 mph fastball on his hand during a game against the Orioles. Despite the x-ray results coming back negative, there was controversy over where the pitch landed.