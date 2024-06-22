Pitchers Gone Wild or Losing Control? Fernando Tatis Jr. Added to Star-Studded HBP List

Jun 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) jogs to first base after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In MLB, there is a growing worry surrounding injuries, especially, when it comes to star players like Fernando Tatis Jr., Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, and Nolan Arenado. All of them have found themselves sidelined after getting accidentally hit by pitches. Naturally, these incidents have started conversations about the safety of players in the league.

The severity of Fernando Tatis Jr.s injury appears to be less when compared to Betts. Early reports indicate a tricep fracture potentially indicating a quicker comeback. However, there are still uncertainties regarding his batting performance. On the other hand, Mookie Betts’ severe injury will keep him out for an estimated 6 to 8 weeks, and his absence will surely be felt in the Dodgers lineup.

For Aaron Judge, he avoided sustaining any fractures following his injury scare. However, the Yankees captain had to sit out games due to some discomfort and is expected to make a comeback soon. Meanwhile, Nolan Arenado also had a scary escape as X-rays showed no fractures in his elbow. Still, he’s staying positive about getting on the field after the assessment.

The recent increase in batters being hit by pitches reflects certain trends in the game. Pitchers are throwing faster than ever aiming for strikeouts, which can unintentionally result in more injuries. Hence, with key MLB players being impacted by these injuries, there is now a focus on ensuring player safety.

On the Talkin’ Baseball show, MLB expert Jeff Passan pointed out how players are pushed towards speed early in their careers, prioritizing velocity over pitching aspects. This focus on fastballs can lead to injuries as players move up the ranks. Not only does the culture of valuing speed impact player health but it also influences how pitchers and hitters approach their roles on the field.

Passan further asserted that most of these issues, including the reason for pitching injuries start early in youth baseball, and eventually manifest themselves when the players reach their early 20s, saying,

“You wonder, why there are pitching injuries at the big league level. That’s [Youth level] where it starts. And, so I’ve got some stuff coming on that that I think is going to open people’s eyes, and hopefully it’s the kind of reporting that reaches the Ivory Tower at Major League Baseball.”



Interestingly, as MLB deals with these challenges, it’s not just players who are getting hit by pitches. In fact, umpires are also at risk.

MLB Umpires at Risk of Getting Hit by Pitches

In an MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros that ended with a score of 14-11, favoring the Astros, umpire Scott Barry suffered an injury after being struck by a pitch. During the inning, Astros pitcher Shawn Dubin delivered a 90 mph changeup that unfortunately struck umpire Scott Barry on the mask. The force of the impact forced Barry to exit the game following the inning.

Considering the incidents of both players and umpires being hit by pitches, MLB may have to consider enhancing pitcher control or enforcing regulations to keep everyone on the field safe.

