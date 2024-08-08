‘Baseball’s Most Hated Fan’ Returns to Yankee Stadium, Nearly Spoils Young Fan’s Night

A rainy Tuesday spoiled the Yankees’ series opener with the Angels. Tough luck if you had a ticket for that game!

But if you had a ticket for Wednesday, you hit the jackpot! You got entry to the rescheduled Tuesday game and the originally scheduled Wednesday night game.

Wednesday turned into a double-header day at the Bronx! One young Yankees fan, decked out in pinstripes, perched on his dad’s shoulders with a mitt and a makeshift gold chain, was ready for the perfect night.

Little did he know, standing right behind him was ‘baseball’s most hated fan‘ – Zack Hample.

That’s not the only nickname Zack Hample’s earned. Sometimes, he’s the ‘most hated man on the internet,‘ or a ‘45-year-old man-boy.’

What makes him that? ‘The guy who steals home run balls from kids.’

Zack Hample struck again last night, snagging Taylor Ward's home run. Look, I honestly wouldn't mind it that much and would actually respect his hustle if he didn't act like 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 a fucking dweeb about it. The only 45-year-old m̶a̶n̶ boy in the world who gets boo'ed for… pic.twitter.com/UtLhcpEaIs — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) May 31, 2023

Fuck Zack Hample. Glad I ruined his little video about stealing balls from kids. pic.twitter.com/CE5R6G4QnP — Fire Brandon Hyde (@JF_73) June 15, 2024

The young Yankees fan was all set, waiting for a home run. But luck wasn’t on his side as the two games saw just two dingers: one by Oswaldo Cabrera in game one, and Zach Neto’s grand slam in game two.

Honestly, the kid probably dodged a bullet not catching any home run balls. Otherwise, he might’ve had to fend off an unruly and overly aggressive Zack Hample, barreling through to snatch that home run ball.

As accurately pointed out by a user on X, “That kid is about to have his day ruined once he sees who’s behind him“

That kid is about to have his day ruined once he sees who's behind him😭 pic.twitter.com/DiIQ9rN6OX — {CJN} Ethan (@eb1302_) August 7, 2024

Unsurprisingly, he found immense support in the replies to his comment on Zack Hample. Some suggested rather aggressive and violent methods to deal with the ball-snatcher, while many others just wanted him banned from the stadium altogether.

From “Surprised nobody has knocked this dude out yet” to “Time to ban him from every stadium,” the Yankees fan base made it crystal clear just how unwelcome Hample really is.

Zach hample should be banned from every stadium. — Joe Speed (@410Speedy) August 7, 2024

Time to ban him from every stadium — Bev Miller (@beviemiller) August 8, 2024

Surprised nobody has knocked this dude out yet lol — Randie Santana (@R_Santana_85) August 7, 2024

This is the one dude that’s fight on sight for me in my life. — Jake Versteeg (@javersteeg) August 7, 2024

We need him banned from all 30 parks — bbaird19 (@BairdBrendan19) August 7, 2024

However, it’s not just Yankees fans or MLB fans who have bad blood with Zack Hample. The disdain also extends to players, including Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, who publicly called out Hample for his antics in 2022.

Marcus Stroman’s bad blood with Hample

Back in 2022, an uncooperative Zack Hample found himself in hot water with the security at Coors Field after attempting to enter a PROHIBITED area.

The same Hample who refused to return A-Rod’s 3,000th hit ball until the Yankees made a generous $150,000 donation to his charity.

In a YouTube video, Hample accused the Coors Field staff of mistreating him, which prompted former Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman to confront him publicly on X.

Stroman acknowledged a fan, who said,

“You’re not a fan. You’re a 44-year-old loser who goes to baseball games to chase home run balls. Baseball games are supposed to be fun. Tools like you going there for your own agenda and taking home run balls away from children is part of the problem.“

Hample tried to fire back with, “Dear Marcus, thanks for the ball you threw me before Game 2 of the 2016 ALDS in Arlington.”

It’s truly comical how much of a loser you are. Grown ass man taking baseballs away from the youth and making videos complaining about security doing their jobs. You’re the definition of a clown. Lol 😂🤡 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 27, 2022

But Stroman didn’t hold back, saying:

“It’s truly comical how much of a loser you are. Grown-ass man taking baseballs away from the youth and making videos complaining about security doing their jobs. You’re the definition of a clown.“