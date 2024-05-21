Loss Snaps 7-Win Streak, But Marcus Stroman Emphatically Endorses Yankees Skipper Aaron Boone

May 20, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone (17) after being taken out of the game during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Cease, Jordan Montgomery, or Blake Snell. These were the most obvious options for the New York Yankees to strengthen their rotation in the offseason. Suddenly, Marcus Stroman’s name was floated around the pinstripes, and fans were far from happy… and they definitely had their reasons.

Yankees fans are often unforgiving to players who don’t wear pinstripes, and they particularly don’t like players publicly criticizing the Bronx. Marcus Stroman did just that in 2021, targeting a particularly sensitive spot.

“Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009. They routinely spend more than any other team and acquire the biggest names at every trade deadline. The way the spend and players they get should result in much more success than they’ve had…you don’t agree?”

Since those remarks and many more, Stro has come a long way in mending fences with the Yankees fan base. He’s played an instrumental role alongside other new additions Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo in bringing that dawg energy to the clubhouse led by the two Aarons. Moreover, he’s brought a refreshing change in expressing emotions, straying away from the conventional norms.

The Yankees rotation has clicked on many levels this season, and Marcus Stroman is a significant part of this success. In his 10 starts, he has managed 3 wins, and 2 losses with 48 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched.

Last night was another such display for Stro, who threw 7.1 and allowed just one run and three hits. However, his solid start bore no fruit when Yankees’ closing star of 2024 – Clay Holmes proved that he’s mortal, and blew an easy save. He also conceded the first run of his 2024 campaign, along with 3 others as the Yankees lost the game, marking his first defeat of the season, alongside his 13 saves and one other win.

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone is not a perennial fan favorite. He’s a player’s manager and is affectionately loved and respected by his team, but not always by fans. After a game where Marcus Stroman was in line for a win—only for it to be undone by Clay Holmes’ rare poor performance—Stroman remained gracious. He publicly shared an enthusiastic message of support for Booney, pledging tireless support behind him:

Booney is a true legend. Grateful to get to play for him. You can feel how confident he is in all of us. I will run through a brick wall for that man. For real. See y'all in the BX tomorrow. Clarke gonna shove. Que sera, sera! @Yankees — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 21, 2024

In addition to that, the 2x All-Star dropped an adorable message for Clay Holmes, dubbed by a few Yankee fans as the modern Rivera, in which he said:

“Clay Holmes is the best closer in baseball. Thankful to have him down there in the ninth for us day in and day out…”

The poor end to the game meant that the Yankees blew a 7-game win streak. However, they still stand solid atop the entire American League with 33 wins and 16 losses.

“Let bygones be bygones”—but can bygones ever truly be bygones? For Brian Cashman, actions speak louder than words, especially when it comes to winning even if that meant swallowing his pride and pursuing Stro after the things he said.

Stroman not only brought his extremely durable and reliable arm to the Bronx but also a newfound energy that already has the entire Yankees clubhouse thriving and in a great winning position. Gerrit Cole and DJ LeMahieu’s return will only add more power to this roster, along with a powerful bench.