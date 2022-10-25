Battlefield 2042: Master of Arms week 9 missions, battle pass rewards, and more

With Battlefield 2042 Season 2 well underway, a new set of weekly missions and rewards have made their way to the game.

Following a turbulent launch, DICE has been hard at work trying to get Battlefield 2042 on its feet. Serving as a soft reset, Zero Hour was launched earlier this year with key improvements and changes. Looking to continue the improvements, Season 2: Master of Arms has been ongoing since August 2022. Coming to week 9 of the new season, fans can partake in new weekly missions. These missions will go towards unlocking new battle pass items and other rewards.

Listed below are all the weekly missions for week 9 and what players must do to complete them.

Battlefield 2042 Season 2: Master of Arms all weekly missions for week 9 listed

To gain access to higher-tier missions, players must work their way up from lower-tier missions. Additionally, the bonus mission will only be available for seven days.

Tier 1:

2 Objective Ribbons Earned (4 Battle Pass Points)

20 Kills, Assists, or Revives (4 Battle Pass Points)

6 Teammates Healed (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

15 Objectives Captured and Neutralized, and Defensive Kills and Assists (5 Battle Pass Points)

35 Enemies Spotted (5 Battle Pass Points)

10 Squadmates Spawned on You or Times Spawned on Squadmates (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

6 Objective and Logistics Ribbons Earned in a Round (6 Battle Pass Points)

30 Teammates Revived (6 Battle Pass Points)

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

9 Wingman, Logistics, and Intel Ribbons Earned (10 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences (October 25 to October 28)

Blockade

Conquest of Ages

Those who miss out on this week’s challenges can complete them before the season ends. However, the bonus mission for each week will be lost if players don’t complete it in time. Completing the missions will net players rewards from the Battle Pass. As described by EA, the Season 2 Battle Pass contains:

“The Battlefield 2042 Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass is a way to unlock Free and Premium content including a new Specialist, weapons, vehicles, and more. The more you play, the more you will advance through the 100 tiers in the current season’s Battle Pass. Any gameplay-related unlocks will be included in the Free tiers, while completing Premium tiers unlocks skins, Battlefield Currency, Player Card Backgrounds, weapon charms, takedowns, and more.”

With Season 2 ending on November 22, 2022, fans have plenty of time to scoop up all the rewards.