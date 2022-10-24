Destiny 2 Update 6.2.5.1 full patch notes: No downtime expected today (October 25, 2022)

Bungie has begun rolling out the 6.2.5.1 Hotfix to combat issues plaguing Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost event.

With Festival of the Lost in full swing, Bungie is looking to keep the spooky festivities rolling. Earlier, the Lord of Wolves Exotic Shotgun was disabled due to a damage-related issue. Aside from that, the payout for weekly bounties was incorrectly defined, leading to some issues. With the 6.2.5.1 hotfix, Bungie has tackled these issues and a few others as well. The loot pool rotation has caused weapons like the Forge’s Pledge Pulse Rifle leave the Iron Banner.

Read on for a full breakdown of the 6.2.5.1 Hotfix patch notes.

Also read: Fallout 4 to get a free next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC



Bungie adjusts weekly bounties payout for Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

DESTINY 2 BACKGROUND MAINTENANCE

❖ Hotfix 6.2.5.1 Background maintenance has begun. REMAINING TIMELINE

❖ End: 2 PM PDT (-7 UTC)

❖ No downtime expected Report issues or seek assistance here: https://t.co/9lcpiGlywn — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 24, 2022



The patch notes for Hotfix 6.2.5.1 tackle the following issues:

Fixed The Lord of Wolves Exotic Shotgun-related issue where it can apply more damage than intended.

Implemented a fix for bounties where 100 Bright Dust was being handed out instead of 200.

Addressed an issue where players cannot transform Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages, blocking progression of the Gone but Not Forgotten questline.

Fixed a bug where certain shaders may apply textures incorrectly to pieces of the Festival of the Lost mech-themed armor sets. Once resolved, these shaders may display differently on the armor sets.

Addressed an issue where The Forged in Grace emblem does not display its name when players hover over it in Inventory.

Fixed a bug where The Bold Chapalu Sparrow image on the Event Card pop-up displays the item with the incorrect colors.

Fixed a bug where certain Festival of the Lost weapon reward sources are not properly dropping this year’s updated weapons.

Addressed an issue where the Angel’s Gleam and Flower Child shader list incorrect acquisition sources when viewed in Collections.

Fixed a bug where solo flawless dungeon Triumph requirements incorrectly list fireteam flawless completions as necessary, when they should specify solo flawless completions instead.

The Festival of the Lost limited-time event will be live until November 8, 2022, and fans can grab the following items:

Legendary Sniper Rifle, Mechabre.

The community-chosen Mech-themed armor Ornament set

New Festival of the Lost Event Card Similar to the Solstice Event Card, this includes free challenges and premium rewards for the spookiest of Guardians. Includes a new emote, ship, Exotic Ghost, and a few surprises.



With just a few weeks to go and an adjusted weekly bounty payout, players can get their hands on all the new items by November 8.