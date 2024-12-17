“I’m Very Loyal”: Callum Walsh Plans to Knock Out Jake Paul for UFC Boss Dana White’s Honor

Irish super welterweight boxing prospect Callum Walsh just took some real shots at YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Calling the younger Paul brother a “p**sy”, he said that while he doesn’t see the fight ever happening, if it does materialize, he would knock him out.

Walsh, who has been supported by Dana White in all his professional endeavors for a while now, has claimed that he is a loyal man and thanked the UFC President for changing his life. The 23-year-old boxer has asserted that the UFC bossman had gone out of his way to change his life.

“Everybody talks sh*t about Dana but I don’t even have a contract with him. Dana makes no money from me… but the man has changed my life. He has done so many things for me behind the scenes. Sponsorship money, you know his Howler Head Whiskey sponsors me.”

It is because of these reasons that Walsh is willing to fight Jake and put him to sleep.

“I am a very loyal person. What Dana has done for me, I will remember that for the rest of my life. And if there’s anything I can ever do for Dana, I will, you know. And Jake Paul, talking sh*t about me, talking sh*t about Dana, I will fight him. No problem. Not an issue. I feel like I would knock him out too.”

Walsh understands that he will have to put on a few to be in the same weight class as Paul but claims it will be an easy training camp for him. The Irish boxer believes that if the fight were to happen, Paul would want to fight him at 190 lbs or 2000 lbs. He is at 180 lbs right now, so a camp will see him just eat, lift, and train as hard as he can.

This would be stark in contrast to when he has to struggle to cut down to 154 lbs for his fights.

However, he also believes that since White doesn’t want to do any business with Paul, this would have to be a bare-knuckle event.

However, Paul might not agree to that either. After all, why would he want to fight an up-and-comer when he has world champions knocking on his doors?

Jake spoilt for choice

Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson was a drag, to say the least. Tyson at 58 was never going to be a challenge to someone 30 years his junior. But the event was sold on the back of Instagram reels marinading in the nostalgia of Tyson reverting to his old primal self from the 90s. In these reels, Tyson looked sharp and his punches made bone-chilling noises.

And it is due to this very reason and the fact that Netflix streamed the event, that the Paul-Tyson card at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas achieved an incredible $17.8 million gate, dethroning Canelo Alvarez’s $9 million for a Non-Vegas gate.

Since then, Paul has been bombarded with callouts from boxing champions like Daniel Dubois and Artur Beterbiev.

Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha But fuck it…I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans pic.twitter.com/J2CWIkYRZQ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 19, 2024

So, Paul has a lot of choices, right now. Even if he doesn’t take on these world champions and for good reason, he still has the option of going 12 rounds with names that will fetch him the top dollar!

So, no, it doesn’t look like Callum Walsh is going to get his heart’s desire and commit his perceived act of vengeance for Mr. White.