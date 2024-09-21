Callum Walsh Girlfriend: Is UFC Star Tabatha Ricci Dating Irish Boxer?

Well, the short answer is, yes! Undefeated Irish boxer, Callum Walsh and UFC’s strawweight sensation, Tabatha Ricci have been painting the town red for some time now, constantly being at each other’s sides.

‘Baby Shark’ was in close attendance at the 3Arena for the Dublin event this past Saturday, cheering for her better half as he obliterated Polish veteran, Przemyslaw Runowski in under two rounds at the UFC Fight Pass boxing event. This win also allowed him to capture the WBC Continental Americas super welterweight title.

Despite the six age gap between the two, the duo is slowly becoming the heartthrob of the community. Previously, Walsch was seen at cage side during Ricci’s Fight Night bout on August 24 against Angela Hill at the promotion’s Apex facility in Vegas.

Callum quickly congratulated his girlfriend after Ricci out struck and outpointed her opponent Hill to earn a unanimous decision win, her sixth in the promotion.

In addition to that, Callum’s close connection with UFC and Dana White has the fandom speculating about a possible crossover to MMA and guess what?

Ricci has also dropped hints about a similar future.

Is Callum transitioning to MMA?

At 23 years of age, Callum Walsh already has fame and has made a name for himself with an exceptional 12-0 record.

Even his latest win against 30-year-old Polish slugger, Runowski this Saturday, the Irish phenom saw him simply walk through the veteran like he was nothing, catching him early on with a crisp combination only to end the affair in the second.

While he has now racked up the WBC title with this stellar win, there was a time when his girlfriend had dropped a major hint about his potential move to MMA. Last year during an appearance on MMA Fighting’s trocação franca podcast, she revealed her partner’s desire to compete in MMA, saying

“He doesn’t like boxing, he only does it because he’s good. His dream, what he really wants to do, is to fight MMA. He doesn’t even follow boxing that much, he does it because he’s really good at it. He really wants to come to MMA.”

Will this become a reality? Well, at this point we cannot make a judgement but given their close connection with Uncle Dana, it is never out of the picture either.