235lbs Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Hilariously Got ‘Drop Kicked’ by a Fan and Didn’t Even Realize It

Arnold Schwarzenegger used to be the poster boy of what an action hero was supposed to look like. He had the physique of Greek gods and muscles that looked like bricks. The former California governor appeared to be indestructible in his movies. He always seemed unaffected by anything that was thrown at him. However, it seems what the fans saw on screen was not too far off from how he actually is in real life.

Back in 2019, Schwarzenegger made an appearance at the annual Arnold Classic Africa event in South Africa. The then 71-year-old, who was already way past his prime was surprisingly attacked by a crazed fan. The Terminator actor was recording Snapchat video when he was suddenly drop kicked from behind!

In the video, you can see Arnold Schwarzenegger get jumped by a fan who two kicked him on the back. Schwarzenegger slightly stumbles forward but manages to stay on his feet while the security gets a hold of the assailant.

He can be heard in the video screaming “Help me! I need a Lamborghini!” repeatedly.

The Austrian born star hilariously took to twitter to address the unexpected attack. He hilariously revealed that he didn’t even realize he was being attacked and thought he was being jostled by the crowd. He learned of what happened at the same time as everyone else who watched the video.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger then proved he was a different breed of class by using the situation to highlight the athletes who attended the event.

Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

What happened to the attacker?

Event Organizer Wayne Price spoke about the incident stating that he believed that it was a carefully orchestrated stunt claiming that he was known for committing similar acts in the past as well.

He also revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger had no intention of pressing charges against his attacker.

You can read the full statement here: