HomeSearch

235lbs Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Hilariously Got ‘Drop Kicked’ by a Fan and Didn’t Even Realize It

Archungshang Thouman
|Published Nov 18, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger drop kicked by fan

Arnold Schwarzenegger was drop kicked by fan during an event in South Africa
Credits: Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger used to be the poster boy of what an action hero was supposed to look like. He had the physique of Greek gods and muscles that looked like bricks. The former California governor appeared to be indestructible in his movies. He always seemed unaffected by anything that was thrown at him. However, it seems what the fans saw on screen was not too far off from how he actually is in real life.

Also read: How Arnold Schwarzenegger Increased His Net Worth by Over $40 Million With Risky Deal for ‘Twins’

Back in 2019, Schwarzenegger made an appearance at the annual Arnold Classic Africa event in South Africa. The then 71-year-old, who was already way past his prime was surprisingly attacked by a crazed fan. The Terminator actor was recording Snapchat video when he was suddenly drop kicked from behind!

Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Hilariously Got ‘Drop Kicked’ by a Fan and Didn’t Even Realize It

In the video, you can see Arnold Schwarzenegger get jumped by a fan who two kicked him on the back. Schwarzenegger slightly stumbles forward but manages to stay on his feet while the security gets a hold of the assailant.

He can be heard in the video screaming “Help me! I need a Lamborghini!” repeatedly.

The Austrian born star hilariously took to twitter to address the unexpected attack. He hilariously revealed that he didn’t even realize he was being attacked and thought he was being jostled by the crowd. He learned of what happened at the same time as everyone else who watched the video.

Arnold Schwarzenegger then proved he was a different breed of class by using the situation to highlight the athletes who attended the event.

What happened to the attacker?

Event Organizer Wayne Price spoke about the incident stating that he believed that it was a carefully orchestrated stunt claiming that he was known for committing similar acts in the past as well.

He also revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger had no intention of pressing charges against his attacker.

You can read the full statement here:

 

About the author
Archie Blade

Archie Blade

Archie is a WWE and UFC Editor/Author at the SportsRush. Like most combat sports enthusiasts, his passion for watching people fight began with WWE when he witnessed a young Brock Lesnar massacre Hulk Hogan back in 2002. This very passion soon branched out to boxing and mixed martial arts. Over the years he fell in love with the theatrics that preceded the bell and the poetic carnage that followed after. Each bruise a story to tell, each wound a song of struggle, his greatest desire is to be there to witness it all. His favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels and he believes that GSP is the greatest to ever step foot inside the octagon. Apart from wrestling, he is also fond of poetry and music.

Read more from Archie Blade