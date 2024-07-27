Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Three Protein Consumption Rules for a Healthier Life

There are numerous nutrient-ingestion options available in the fitness world. However, protein is of the highest priority, as it contributes more to building the ideal physique. Despite its popularity, many people are unaware of the appropriate way to consume it. Drawing from his immense experience, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently emphasized the three simple protein consumption recommendations for a healthier life.

Protein is made up of amino acids, which help with a variety of functions, such as muscle and bone development and repair. Apart from that, it aids in the production of numerous hormones and enzymes in the human body, making it an essential component to have in one’s diet.

Protein occurs naturally in a variety of forms, which are classified into two types: animal-based and plant-based. Yogurt, fish, poultry, soya, almonds, pork, beans, tofu, and other foods are excellent providers of this nutrient.

However, while protein consumption may appear to be simple, it is also easy to make mistakes that might have an impact on one’s gains. To avoid it, Arnold Schwarzenegger established three guidelines in his newsletter, the first of which states:

“Prioritize protein in every meal — it is the building block of every cell in your body, from your muscles to your hair, skin, and nails.”

The Austrian Oak recommends consuming between 1.6 and 2.2 grams per kilogram of their target body weight. This guideline may also apply if they ingest 0.6 to 1 gram of protein per pound of their target body weight. In the following phase, he proposes that his ‘village’ members focus on the amount of protein they consume rather than the timing.

“Don’t stress when or how often you eat protein. Timing is less important than total protein.”

For the final step, the bodybuilder wants his followers to prioritize protein quality. He has been a strong supporter of high-quality supplements and anything naturally accessible, stating that while lower-quality food products are undoubtedly less expensive, he cannot guarantee that they will lead to healthy eating. He further has an important note to share for animal protein enthusiasts:

“If you eat animal protein, opt for versions with higher nutrient density, more protein, and less saturated fat.”

Protein has always been a hot topic in the community of bodybuilders. However, its popularity also brings concern among many fitness enthusiasts due to the many myths surrounding it, but most of the time the Austrian Oak debunked them and also suggested a better approach to protein consumption.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Relation Between Protein and Kidney Health

Despite its benefits, protein has been linked to kidney damage in numerous studies. But this myth has been disproven many times, even by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Beyond merely defending protein’s credibility, he has proposed other healthier uses for the nutrient, such as prioritizing plant protein over animal protein in diets.

The Terminator actor also stressed the need to reduce one’s intake of saturated fats—found in foods like butter, cheese, red meat, and tropical oils—if a person has a high level of LDL (bad cholesterol). Additionally, he recommended some plant-based proteins, like beans, edamame, seitan, lentils, or a premium plant protein powder, to his followers.