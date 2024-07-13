“A Cocktail for Disaster”: Bodybuilding World Mourns the Loss of 32-Year-Old Danny Broadhurst

Bodybuilding is a brutal sport that often witnesses athletes succumbing to the pressure and expectations they cannot endure. This time, it was 32-year-old Danny Broadhurst who passed away recently while preparing for future competitions.

Broadhurst was an aspiring bodybuilding professional who was working towards his IFBB Pro Card. He was a coach, who often documented and posted his workouts online for fans to follow. Besides, even though he had been preparing for contests, he had to push through several hurdles during his career to make it to his goal.

Back in 2022, Broadhurst had sustained severe injuries that left him with multiple broken bones and torn ligaments in his ankle. This hindered his training process and affected him mentally and physically. Yet, he persevered and managed to transform his physique in over a year, enough to participate in various competitions.

Broadhurst’s demise came in as a morbid reminder of how the sport can be taxing on one’s health. The bodybuilding world came together to reflect on his life and legacy so far, under a post made by the official account of RxMuscle.

“We’re very saddened to hear of the passing of bodybuilder Danny Broadhurst.

Upon hearing of any efforts to help his family, we will be sure to pass it along. We send our condolences and warmest wishes to his family, loved ones, and fans.”

Many were upset about how young Broadhurst was before passing away:

“Damn! RIP. I feel like we are losing physique athletes younger and younger. Sad.”

Fans also sent their condolences to the family:

“RIP bro my Condolences to the family”

One even reflected on the dangers of bodybuilding as a sport:

“Our dangerous sport, a cocktail for disaster when you get to top pro levels.”

Someone also brought to notice how he had contested a week before the mishap:

“Competed 6 days ago?”

A bodybuilder claiming to be Broadhurst’s friend expressed his grief:

“He was a very good friend of mine. I will miss him terribly…”

This, unfortunately, hasn’t been the only bodybuilding-related death in the past few months. Some time ago, bodybuilding coach Douglas Fruchey also lost his life quite tragically.

Bodybuilding coach loses against his demons

Early June witnessed another terrible news in the bodybuilding fraternity with the loss of coach Douglas Fruchey. Fitness icon Brad Rowe took to Instagram to announce how his friend, client, and fellow bodybuilder went missing, shortly before he was found dead in his apartment. Unfortunately, the cause of his death still remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, Fruchey’s wife also posted the heartbreaking news with pictures of them to look back at and keep their memories alive. The coach had an unfortunate history of substance abuse and addiction, and bodybuilding was the only outlet he felt right about. His demise shook the internet, and several fitness icons offered condolences.