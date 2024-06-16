Bodybuilding World Mourns the Tragic Loss of Coach Douglas Fruchey After Fitness Icon’s Tribute

The bodybuilding world began Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month on an upsetting note with the news of the tragic demise of Douglas Fruchey. The 36-year-old coach who resorted to bodybuilding as a way to cope with his demons had been quite open about his struggles.

Fitness icon Brad Rowe took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend, with utter sadness looming over him. In a video message to fans emotionally recalling his moments with Fruchey, he admitted that the video wasn’t the men’s mental health awareness post he wanted to make.

Fruchey had been previously battling substance abuse and addiction and had taken up bodybuilding with hopes of training away his mental health issues. According to Rowe, he went missing shortly before he was declared dead by officials.

“Doug was a client, a peer, and a friend for almost a decade. He was a caring and humble human. Always seeking knowledge, always sharing his whenever he could, and always genuinely interested in how you were doing.”

Meanwhile, Fruchey’s wife, Carli, also announced the tragic news on her Instagram account with a series of pictures of them happily posing for the camera. Being a bodybuilder herself, she and he often set couple goals by working out together and helping each other up.

In a heartfelt short note, she announced his demise while wishing her late husband peace. The series of photos also featured a note written by Fruchey for his wife, declaring his love and promising he’d be there for her. Signed ‘Moosey’, it was an endearing nickname of the bodybuilder that his wife often referred to him as.

“Rest peacefully my sweet Moosey…”

This untimely demise of Douglas Fruchey has left the bodybuilding world shaken to their core. It was unexpected and came to an icon who was quite young. From Rowe and Carli to elites like Dexter Jackson and Mike O’Hearn, everyone sent in their emotional condolences.

Bodybuilding elites remember the legacy of Douglas Fruchey

Several fitness pages like RxMuscle had already announced the news and aired their tributes for the tragic demise. Under Rowe’s post, Dennis Wolf sent in his condolences.

“My condolences…”

Meanwhile, several fitness icons came together to console a grieving Carli, whose tribute touched the hearts of many. IFBB Elite Samir Bannout remarked:

“This is truly shocking…I still can’t believe it Carli, I am sooo sorry dear, my sincere condolences.”

Dexter Jackson also chimed in.

“R.I.P Big D! You will be missed.”

Fitness figure Mark Bell chose to keep Fruchey alive through memories.

“Those are some very powerful pictures and I’m sure some incredible memories. Do your best to remember the. Good and strong qualities Doug had to propagate within other people.”

Lastly, IFBB Pro Helle Trevino sent her love and support for Carli.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Carli. This is really sad news…We will miss him. He was a good hearted man who left us too early. Life is unpredictable…”

O’Hearn and several other bodybuilding icons had put up Instagram stories and pictures remembering their good times with Fruchey. Throughout the industry, a common message of mental health and seeking timely help was prevalent.