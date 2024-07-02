Armed With a New Initiative, Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants ‘Village’ to Stand Up Against Fear of Failure

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout his prolific career, Arnold Schwarzenegger has always respected his failures for making him what he is today. At 76, he still hasn’t stopped hustling, conquering various fields. Be it fitness, health, entertainment, or politics, he’ll be there to share his takes and work hard towards his shortcomings.

Perhaps that’s why failure doesn’t bother Arnold anymore, especially looking back at his bodybuilding days when he lost the Mr. Universe championship to Frank Zane. It was admittedly the one incident that changed his outlook toward failing since it opened his mind to more perspectives.

In his recent newsletter, he talked about how he had observed people being afraid of lagging and failing on a given task. Even the users of his fitness application, ‘The Pump’, would be apprehensive of not being able to hit a particular goal despite making significant progress.

Ultimately, Schwarzenegger revealed how he would get messages from fans who admitted that they couldn’t overcome this fear. And instead of preaching more, he decided that he wanted to do something about this.

“For the next four weeks, I’m going to try something new and do a series on losing your fear of failure.”

The fear of failure often prevents the individual from reaching their true potential, and Schwarzenegger wanted to prevent that situation with the help of his initiative. Although he understood the root of that apprehensive feeling and where it came from, he wanted people to question themselves on what was the worst outcome that could take place.

“In most cases, the worst thing that can happen if you fail…is that you will be exactly where you were before you tried.

That’s right. The worst thing is the status quo. You’re living that now. So what are you really afraid of?”

Chasing big goals and paving the paths to achieve them is overwhelming and not an easy undertaking. But Schwarzenegger was there to remind everyone to think of the worst-case scenario and understand that not everything is life-threatening.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once advised his village to look at the bigger picture always

Schwarzenegger had previously talked about something similar when he announced some changes in his app’s features. One of the marquee aspects of ‘The Pump’ was its ability to lock its users into a fitness program and not let them out until it ends. While this was meant to upkeep consistency and discipline, several users asked to change it due to their failure to complete the daily task sometimes.

In an address to his village, he pointed out how the top complaint about this feature was from people who hated to see signs of failure on their schedules. However, he firmly believed that as long as they had their eyes on the end goal, failure to perform exercises on some days shouldn’t deter them.