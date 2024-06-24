Arnold Schwarzenegger Answers if Timing One’s Protein Intake Was Important

Diet is one of the integral parts of any fitness journey since it provides and balances weight and muscle mass. However, people often claim that the efficacy of a protein-rich diet depends on the time when one consumes it. Arnold Schwarzenegger pondered upon this theory in his recent newsletter.

Highlighting a study on a similar subject, Schwarzenegger clarified that meal timing did not affect one’s strength or gains. He proved this conclusion with the help of experiments carried out by scientists who raised the question.

Often, people refrain from eating immediately before and after workout sessions, speculating about its negative impact on their progress. That’s why the scientists who published the above-mentioned study selected 30 subjects, who already lifted weights regularly, to experiment on.

These people were split into two groups – one consumed their protein source immediately before and after a workout. The other maintained a three-hour gap in consumption before and after a workout. Both groups maintained a 25-gram intake of protein.

“At the end of 8 weeks, both groups saw the same increases in muscle strength, muscle mass, and workout performance.”

In Schwarzenegger’s words, timing didn’t matter as long as one consumed the appropriate amounts of protein. Since he always encouraged people to look at the bigger picture in such cases, all fitness enthusiasts have to make sure of, is to consume sufficient protein and not worry about the time or type.

“Studies suggest you want to eat anywhere from .6 to 1 gram of protein per pound of your goal body weight…”

Efficient ways to consume the preferred amount of protein could be to space it out across the day. That way, one wouldn’t have to worry about meal timing and quantity while also making good progress on their fitness journey.

However, how is a bodybuilder negatively affected when the quantity of protein itself becomes excessive?

Arnold Schwarzenegger debunks a popular thought on excess protein

Although Schwarzenegger recently sorted out the problem of timing one’s protein consumption, one might still be apprehensive about excess intake. A popular belief about too much protein in one’s diet is that it might lead to kidney stones.

Highlighting research that states otherwise, Schwarzenegger dismissed the theory, revealing how there was no direct link between excess protein and the formation of kidney stones. However, it is important to note that the condition came with a clause. This situation would be applicable under the assumption that the individual is fulfilling other nutritional needs as well. In case of a lack of other nutrients, excess protein could cause trouble.