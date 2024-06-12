Arnold Schwarzenegger Defends Artificial Sweeteners Against Cravings for Their Potential Health Benefits

In an era of sugar-free foods and drinks, the sweet tooth in every individual is usually satisfied without having to resort to added sugar. However, the efficacy of artificial sweeteners is often debated, with some supposed side effects having recently resurfaced. Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted to dive deeper into this subject, and he did so with the help of some research.

In his recent newsletter, he addressed the doubt of whether artificial sweeteners led to an increased craving for sweet foods. With several popular desserts and beverages having “diet” options that contain these ingredients, it increases the possibility. However, Schwarzenegger firmly believed that this was not the case, and in fact, these sweeteners could help fitness goals.

A randomized trial on the link between artificial sweeteners and an individual’s appetite revealed that it did not lead to an increase in sweet cravings. Enhancers such as Neotame and sucrose also did not exhibit any signs of an increase in hunger.

If anything, Schwarzenegger noted that these sweeteners might give a helping hand to one’s health by reducing blood sugar and insulin levels. It also doesn’t affect calorie intake since they’re non-caloric sweeteners.

“It’s probably why so many studies have found that sugar-free beverages tend to result in weight loss.”

The shocking revelation comes from a 52-week-long randomized controlled trial that roped in people who consumed sugar-free beverages every day. Schwarzenegger highlighted how these subjects lost more weight than those who drank water.

“That’s not to say you should replace water in your diet. And if you don’t like artificial or plant-based sweeteners, or they disrupt your stomach, there’s no need to consume them.”

The study strictly clarified the skepticism surrounding artificial sweeteners and did not intend to promote them as a replacement for essentials. In fact, top-ranking scientists like Dr. Andrew Huberman and Dr. Peter Attia weren’t too enthusiastic about the idea of having an influx of these enhancers.

Unlike Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dr. Huberman and Dr. Attia aired their concerns

Artificial sweeteners seem to be a subject of debate across several perspectives since their use and subsequent abuse are prevalent. A general rule of thumb to keep in mind is that anything in excess can be harmful, and it is crucial to be aware of one’s purchases and consumption.

Both Dr. Huberman and Dr. Attia discussed conflicting studies that indicated how artificial sweeteners triggered an insulin response and made the consumer hungrier. One could interpret this as craving for more sweets or drawing someone to pick desserts. Whether or not it is a guaranteed consequence, it is better to limit one’s consumption and not go overboard.