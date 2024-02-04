Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals a Serene Way to Lower Blood Sugar Through Yoga

Oct 28, 2007; San Diego, CA, USA; California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauds for the San Diego police and fire fighters during a ceremony before the Houston Texans-San Diego Chargers game at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Stan Liu

Across various health concerns that need necessary steps to curb, blood sugar spikes are always a bargain. High levels of sugar in the blood can often lead to displaced hormones, and constant spikes could result in various diseases. Amidst all this, Arnold Schwarzenegger debunked some myths while providing a way out of the concern.

Unlike popular thought, blood sugar spikes over a short period don’t necessarily indicate danger. It is normal to have fluctuations in the levels when an individual consumes food. It’s only a long-term change that people need to monitor closely. And to prevent that, Schwarzenegger suggests yoga.

A zen way to unwind, stretch, and offer the benefits of resistance at the same time, studies now show that yoga is also effective in lowering blood sugar levels. Schwarzenegger observed that according to at least 16 trials focused on type-2 diabetes, yoga positively impacted levels of fasting blood glucose, blood glucose after a meal, HbA1c, and fasting insulin.

Since the training form challenges muscle movement and demands full-range motion, yoga is effective in controlling blood sugar levels. It also brings a sense of calm to those who perform, thus reducing stress. But Schwarzenegger swears not only by yoga but by other forms of low-intensity exercises too.

“For the record, walking also improved fasting blood glucose and HbA1c, but not as much as yoga.”

Both yoga and brisk walks were equally effective as low-impact options. However, the former bodybuilder preferred the former over the latter. A weekly plan combining both activities would ideally be optimal, but Schwarzenegger laid both activities down to see which worked better.

“Research suggests doing yoga at least twice per week for a minimum of 30 minutes per session. For comparison, the benefits of walking started at three times per week, with a minimum of 30 minutes per walk.”

This point didn’t mean that Schwarzenegger turned against walking. In previous newsletters, he firmly believed that going for a 30-minute walk could help protect the brain from various diseases.

Arnold Schwarzenegger swears by walks against memory loss

With aging comes the dangers of being vulnerable to various diseases and brain degeneration. However, 76-year-old Schwarzenegger came to everyone’s rescue with a simple activity that is effective against cognitive problems like memory loss.

A 30-minute walk every day provides a significant and noticeable improvement in terms of memory loss. According to a study on older adults, slow cardio, like walking, strengthens the brain. So at times when aging feels scary, Schwarzenegger is a testament to how the future could look better.