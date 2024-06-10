Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals an ‘Easy Nutrition Fix’ From the Frozen Aisle

For optimum nutrition and good health, it is important to oversee the kind of food that we consume. However, the availability of groceries could vary across the world and under various circumstances. Arnold Schwarzenegger believes that the frozen aisle could be a blessing in disguise in such situations.

The frozen and canned section of any grocery store can catch the ire of several fitness enthusiasts for apparently being devoid of nutrition. However, just because the produce is preserved, it doesn’t lose any of its punch.

In his recent newsletter, Schwarzenegger highlighted a study on the nutrient content of frozen produce, comparing its cost and effectiveness. Not only did they exhibit the same nutritional benefits as the fresh varieties, but they also carry several storage-related benefits.

He acknowledged that social media influencers may have played their part in villainizing the preserved section. However, there was no harm in opting for them when the time called for it.

“When building a healthier lifestyle, taking advantage of anything that makes it easier to develop better routines is incredibly helpful.”

Utilizing preserved food, either in the canned or frozen form, can significantly help those facing accessibility issues. Whether it’s the rising costs of fresh produce, their lack of availability in the market, or simply because it’s the easier way out.

“If the cost of fresh or organic foods makes it harder to buy healthier foods, don’t let that be a limitation.”

The real villain in this situation isn’t the preserved foods or supposed lack of nutrients that influencers plastered across social media. It seems to be overthinking dietary choices and making detrimental decisions as a consequence.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once talked about how overthinking nutrition could harm fitness

While it is important to be mindful of what one consumes, going overboard in analyzing every food item could be harmful. Schwarzenegger believed in simplifying the process rather than over-complicating each step towards healthy eating.

For instance, one of the nutrients that seems to come under fire quite frequently is carbs. But in a balanced diet, carbohydrates are just as essential as any other nutrient, including protein and fiber. Too much of anything is certainly harmful, but the lack of an essential dietary element like carbohydrates or even sugar could mess with the body.