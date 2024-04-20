Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Ultimate Number for a Healthy Resting Heart Rate

Whether exercising or lazing around regularly, one of the significant parameters to look out for to monitor one’s health is measuring the heart rate. Arnold Schwarzenegger has been an advocate for regular health check-ins and consistent monitoring, having had a heart condition since childhood. In his recent newsletter, he wrote about having the perfect heart rate and its subsequent positive effects.

The heart rate is measured by counting the number of heartbeats in a minute. The average resting heart rate for humans generally ranges between 60 and 100 beats per minute. But Schwarzenegger suggests there’s one sweet spot that’s ideal for heart health, and that is 70 beats per minute.

A study suggests that individuals with a heart rate going above 70 beats per minute have a 78% higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. While this does not match up with the average range, extensive research reveals how the risk of heart disease begins early. This pushes the actual average, which does not carry a risk, to lower levels.

Another similar study noted how the risk for diseases was significant at 80 BPM and above. This was how researchers determined the sweet spot at 70. However, Schwarzenegger assured that a higher number didn’t directly indicate danger.

“If your heart rate is higher, don’t panic…the percent increase is relative to those with lower heart rates…”

This meant the risk percentage he initially mentioned wasn’t constant for each individual. Just like every human’s health condition is subjective, the parameters used to judge the risk factor also vary from person to person. It all boils down to properly and regularly measuring your resting heart rate to determine the risks and precautions.

“To test your heart rate, sit in a chair and take 10-12 deep breaths to help your body relax. Then, check your pulse and count the number of times your heart beats in 15 seconds. Multiple that by four, and that’s your resting heart rate.”

And if your resting heart rate is at concerning levels, Schwarzenegger has the perfect solution to getting things under control. He recommends exercise, losing body fat, less stress, better sleep, and cutting out tobacco and alcohol. Small but consistent steps could do wonders for one’s health.

What is Arnold Schwarzenegger doing to protect his heart?

The Terminator actor recently revealed how he got a bit more machine installed in him since he underwent an operation to place a pacemaker. Born with a congenital heart condition, Schwarzenegger has undergone four heart surgeries to date. But nothing has been able to dampen his spirits towards exercising and keeping in shape.

Recently, Schwarzenegger revealed in a previous newsletter how he has resorted to walking and counting his steps as a mode of exercise since he’s not allowed intense workouts. Turning it into a challenge for himself and his readers, he assigned a task to progressively increase the number of steps by 1,000 every day. At 76, Schwarzenegger definitely knows how to keep fans on their toes and running, quite literally!