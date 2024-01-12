Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares a Simple Way to Improve Gut Health Without Pills

Oct 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Seven-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger, for quite some time now, has been helping people stay fit and motivated with his knowledge and experience. The Austrian Oak, who changed his life after stepping foot into the USA, now shares wisdom with his fellow enthusiasts through his newsletter, the Arnold’s Pump Club. As usual, the 76-year-old, while providing tips, this time talks about how one can maintain better gut health.

Advertisement

Having a healthy gut means our gastrointestinal tract has a good balance of gut bacteria and can properly digest and absorb nutrients. In the newsletter, Arnold mentions that probiotics are a multibillion-dollar business. However, it is still unclear how to upgrade the microbiome for a healthier lifestyle. However, this impacts our immune system, mental health, and overall well-being.

The reason for this is that most individuals react differently to probiotic strains. At most times, what works for one individual will not benefit another. However, the bodybuilding champion confirms that probiotics are not bad but rather arbitrary.

Advertisement

“If you want to improve your gut health, a few changes to your diet are the easiest, most proven way to improve the health of your microbiome.”

According to a 10-year study, it was discovered that “high-fiber fruits and vegetables, herbs, spices, and fermented foods can help your gut flourish.” Most people recommend probiotics as a quick fix, but research suggests you can eat other things that offer more benefits. Schwarzenegger points out that our gut health is connected to everything. From weight loss to the immune system and disease prevention, it is all interconnected.

“Eating fermented foods such as yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha can help lower inflammation, reduce GI tract sensitivity, and support a healthier immune system.”

Furthermore, the former California governor suggests that one or two servings, particularly of fermented foods, per day will help you have a healthy gut without having to consume unnecessary pills. Recently, he also discussed how an individual or fitness enthusiast can adopt easier and milder diets and still benefit from them.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the dietary swaps to combat CVDs

In another edition of his newsletter, he recently mentioned that dietary swaps protect heart health without a complete overhaul of your diet. He shared this with a research-backed finding that replacing one serving of processed meat with whole grains, nuts, etc., can significantly reduce the incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

Advertisement

Replacing one serving of processed meat (think deli meat or hot dogs) with a serving of whole grains, nuts, or legumes could reduce your risk of cardiovascular or coronary heart disease by up to 36 percent.”

While he doesn’t urge people to give up meat, consuming it only in moderation and managing one’s total saturated fat can do the trick. The Austrian Oak suggests making small, sustainable changes to your diet instead of completely restraining yourself from indulgences for long-term success.