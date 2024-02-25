Ronnie Coleman Kicks Off New Iron Forge Gym With Young Bodybuilders’ Turnout Surprising Him: “Would Have Been There All Night”

Inductees in the 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame attend a press conference Thursday afternoon Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum. Body builder Ronnie Coleman

It’s rare to come across a bodybuilding hero who stays relevant across multiple generations. But Ronnie Coleman had already set the blueprint for one of the biggest and most defined physiques in the sport’s history. Old and young bodybuilding enthusiasts have derived inspiration from the eight-time Mr. Olympia and are now grateful for his contributions.

Recently, at the opening of the new Iron Forge gym, Coleman paid a visit as a special guest at the venue. Upon the announcement of his arrival, young bodybuilding fans swarmed to the location to meet their hero. Lining up to get pictures and autographs from him, the environment was cheery and full of love for Coleman.

Overwhelmed by all the love the young bodybuilders showered him with, the bodybuilding beast admitted that he’d never expected such a huge turnout. He posted two videos where he flaunted the number of attendees in one and thanked fans for their enthusiastic participation in another.

“I am truly sorry I could not take pictures and sign autographs with all you guys today. We had no idea so many people would show up in a small town. I would have been there all night had I signed and took pictures with all you guys.”

Meanwhile, fans and fellow bodybuilders expressed their delight about the meet and greet in the post comments. Legend and eight-time Mr. Olympia Lee Haney exclaimed:

“BOOM.”

A few fans expressed their surprise at the turnout:

“By God…. They did it…”

“Brilliant turn out! Fantastic.”

Another fan was happy about how many of the fans seemed young and still respected a senior bodybuilder:

“Really cool seeing all these young kids paying respect to a Legend.”

Meanwhile, one even demanded the same attention for Coleman equally everywhere:

“Ronnie should get this entrance everywhere he goes.”

It is no secret that the legend has lived a fulfilling life with his passion for the sport. His determination to keep his throne at Mr. Olympia intact gave him the honor of being one of the most inspiring strength athletes.

Where can one meet Ronnie Coleman next?

Having previously won the Arnold Classic title in 2001, Coleman will now go back to the stage as a guest at the upcoming Arnold Sports Festival. The event takes place from February 29th – March 3rd in Columbus, Ohio.

Coleman is one of the many guests who will appear at the event. This year, his onstage rival and now good friend Jay Cutler will receive his Lifetime Achievement Award. Stars like Mike O’Hearn, Chris Bumstead, and Noel Deyzel will also grace the event.