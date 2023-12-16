Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Seven-time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger has always given it all to stay healthy. While Schwarzenegger has gone through multiple heart surgeries himself, not because of any unhealthy habits but because of a genetic disease, he has some simple tips for his village members to follow to have good heart health.

In his newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger talks about how only a few swaps, rather than completely reinventing your diet, can protect your heart from multiple diseases. The Austrian Oak mentions how eating more certain food items can help reduce CVD and other diseases.

“A new study suggests that eating more nuts, whole grains, and legumes could reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.”

While going vegan or vegetarian might be one solution, that was not the primary focus of the study Arnold mentioned. The Terminator actor states that it primarily focused on how a few healthy swaps (food items) can improve one’s overall health.

The research showed results for people after analyzing the foods they consumed and investigating their relationship with disease. The result came after studying this set of people for 19 years. It was found that substituting one serving of processed meat with grains, nuts, etc. could reduce CVD and other heart disease by a significant percentage.

“They found that replacing one serving of processed meat (think deli meat or hot dogs) with a serving of whole grains, nuts, or legumes could reduce your risk of cardiovascular or coronary heart disease by up to 36 percent.”

The research does not mention that one should not consume red meat or other processed food but rather limit it and eat more fiber-rich food for good and proper results. It also states to manage one’s total saturated fat.

“Again, fat is not bad. And saturated fat is ok, as long as it doesn’t lead to significant increases in LDL and apoB levels in your blood.”

Schwarzenegger further mentions that if one wants to see long-term success, it always starts with making “small, sustainable changes.” Removing all the food you love eating would only lead to long-term frustration.

While eating nuts, grains, and legumes and swapping meals is a good option to improve cardiovascular health, it is not the only time Arnold has talked about methods to improve health. In one of the previous editions of Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger mentions a combination of caffeine-rich beverages that can improve brain health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger states the benefits of consuming tea and coffee in combination

In the newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger mentions that the study followed more than 360,000 people for over 12 years. Arnold adds that combining 2-3 cups of coffee and 2-3 cups of tea decreased the risk of dementia and stroke by a great percentage. “​Research suggests that drinking both coffee and tea helps protect your body against stroke and dementia.“

While seeing the benefits of caffeine-rich drinks, one might increase their consumption, but remember, moderation will always remain of prime importance.