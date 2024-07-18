Can High Protein Diets Improve Kidney Health? Arnold Schwarzenegger Answers With Science-Backed Evidence

In fitness, a balanced approach to both nutrition and exercise is crucial. Protein-rich diets are widely popular in the community and strongly encouraged by many veterans. Despite its popularity, there are always concerns about its influence on health, and Arnold Schwarzenegger recently addressed the same issue in his newsletter.

Drawing from his extensive fitness knowledge, he understands that protein has supporters and critics. This nutrient came under scrutiny when some self-proclaimed health experts attempted to disparage it by connecting it with kidney damage. Citing scientific evidence, he writes:

“A recent study found that higher protein diets are associated with lower levels of chronic kidney disease.”

He emphasizes that numerous scientific studies have previously debunked the myth that protein diets cause kidney damage. For those still concerned, he suggests a healthier protein consumption method.

While animal protein is undoubtedly popular for its benefits, Schwarzenegger encourages his ‘village’ members to try plant protein. The Terminator actor also emphasizes that if a person’s LDL (bad cholesterol) level is high, they should limit their protein consumption from sources with high saturated fats.

Even the American Heart Association recommends limiting the consumption of saturated fats. These types of fats are found in butter, cheese, red meat, other animal-based foods, and tropical oils, and they can significantly increase bad cholesterol in the consumer’s body, putting them at risk for heart disease.

Aside from advising plant protein, the bodybuilder also gave the meals that can assist in obtaining protein, as he states:

“If you want to bump up your plant protein intake, try adding more beans, edamame, seitan, lentils, or a high-quality plant protein powder.”

However, this is not Schwarzenegger’s first attempt to demonstrate that protein is unrelated to kidney problems. Although he endorses a high-protein diet, the Terminator actor worries that the risk of kidney stones can increase if other minerals are neglected.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains the Science Behind Kidney Stones

Arnold Schwarzenegger elaborates by saying that the buildup of minerals and salt in the urinary tract is the root cause of the excruciating pain individuals endure. In addition to being associated with obesity and immobility, kidney stones are easily preventable with a balanced diet and plenty of water.

Furthermore, he advises that one should increase their fruit and vegetable intake, cut back on sugar and salt, and make sure they get enough vitamin C, calcium, and potassium. Despite the importance of exercise, Schwarzenegger emphasized that a person can maximize the benefits of their workouts by combining them with a balanced and nutritious diet.