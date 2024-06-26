Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Most Efficient Way to Boost the Economy by $100 Billion

Working in current times is mostly hours of sitting on a chair, hunched up, and staring down at a screen. To break the monotony, Arnold Schwarzenegger has often advised people to keep moving intermittently. But he recently revealed just how effective these movement breaks could be for the economy.

In his recent newsletter, Schwarzenegger urged offices and workplaces across the world to implement 15-minute breaks every day for moving around. If people made this rule a reality in most parts of the world, the economy could experience a boost of $100 billion!

Obviously, there are nuances to this particular situation, especially when he mentions the increase in revenue. Schwarzenegger has already reiterated the benefits of periodically moving and walking for the brain, body, and productivity. But these positive results can end up impacting one’s work performance in a good way.

A study on the economic benefits of improving people’s physical activity levels suggests that there could be tangible results in encouraging the workforce to stay fit. All they had to do was offer some time off and encourage them to move around.

“We’ve discussed the endless benefits of walking many times, and the undeniable health improvements are the reason for the economic shift.”

The study considered about 120,000 subjects across the world and designed an alternate reality based on their data. They wanted to find out the conditions necessary for a healthier and more productive future involving these individuals.

“…as little as 15 minutes of walking can reduce your cancer risk, while 10 minutes of walking can improve your cognitive ability.”

The more time spent exercising, the more chances of better productivity at the workplace. Schwarzenegger has always raved about the benefits of walking in the day-to-day lives of ordinary people, encouraging them to integrate it somehow.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posed a challenge for his newsletter readers

With health constraints having kept him away from his beloved gym sessions, Schwarzenegger had devised a new method to keep himself active. Brisk walking and keeping a count of his steps helped him stay in top shape despite not being able to perform his routine with the machines.

He took this as an opportunity to challenge his village to do something productive and easy. Walking is a fairly common activity, and he wanted everyone to keep a count of their steps as they walked daily for as much as they could. The catch was to increase the target number of steps every day by 1000. This way, one would get a good challenge and fulfill many of the workout requirements by walking alone.