“Being Optimistic Might Play an Important Role”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals How Positivity Can Protect Your Heart

Staying healthy and active has been 7-time Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s go-to motto. Even at 76, after encountering multiple heart surgeries, he manages to hit the gym, maintain his physique, and stay fit. Upon doing so, he encourages his village members to do the same to be fit.

Advertisement

In his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger continually shares tips and tricks on how an individual can avoid several health issues. In his recent edition of the newsletter, he discusses protecting your heart, and the best way to do so is by staying positive. Arnold mentions that even if you have bad days, developing a positive attitude boosts your mood.

In the last 20 years of research, the focus of a study that he cites has been more on the relationship between the health and mindset of people. The findings of the research showed that your mindset triggers worse behaviors and health outcomes. Hence, with the help of studies, Arnold suggests that being optimistic is the best way to live a healthier life.

Advertisement

“Research suggests that being optimistic might play an important role in helping you live longer and preventing cardiovascular disease.”

Moreover, research suggests that being optimistic helps you engage in good behavior, resulting in you being motivated to exercise, eat, and interact well with people. On the other hand, being pessimistic pushes you in the opposite direction, which isn’t healthy.

Not long ago, scientists conducted 15 studies on 230,000 people. Through this analysis, optimistic people experienced a 35 percent reduction in cardiac death, heart attacks, or strokes, while another study found that these optimistic people live 15 percent longer.

“A negative mindset can also lead to physiological changes that affect your health, such as increased inflammation and damage to your metabolic health.”

In addition, Arnold states that becoming optimistic is not an easy task. However, it is doable with time and practice. The most effective method is therapy, but the Austrian Oak has also shared some other practices one can follow. They are mindfulness and meditation, building resilience and gratitude, and working towards your personal goals.

Advertisement

With the help of his tips, as well as being optimistic and staying happy, you can protect your heart and prevent almost any harmful diseases.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares the ultimate tip to curb CVDs

When it comes to speaking on heart health, the star is emotional and has every possible cardiac exercise up his sleeve. In one of his earlier editions, he shared how one to two minutes of intense exercises can help combat CVDs. It demonstrated a significant decline in CVDs, according to a study that examined about 25,000 participants. This was seen especially in individuals who did 2-3 sessions of intense exercise.

“Movement lasting as little as one minute — can improve your cardiovascular health, build strength, and prevent disease.”

Simple everyday habits like swapping lifts for stairs and doing quick jumping jacks can extend your life. This also improves your overall health. While regular gym goers can stick to their routine, Schwarzenegger’s tip is handy for people who are not too much into fitness and are involved in a job with less physical movement.