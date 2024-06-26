“Better Take Care of It”: Phil Heath Reminds Fellow Bodybuilders of an Important Step in Their Fitness Journey

A bodybuilder’s life is challenging in several aspects since the goal of getting a picture-perfect physique is not a cakewalk. After one goes through the arduous process of defining every single muscle fiber in the body, one deserves time to heal and repair. Phil Heath recently weighed in on this subject by giving a glimpse of his life these days.

In a short video compilation, the former Mr. Olympia took to Instagram to share a special day with his fans. Instead of running over to the gym to get his daily workout in or some business meeting, Heath seemed to have a self-care day to heal his body.

The sport is brutal and can often take a toll on one’s body, causing tears in muscles, injuries, or serious damage to the structure. Heath resorted to various therapeutic techniques to address his medical problems.

However, there was a bigger picture to this day of self-care, post-retirement, that wasn’t limited to just trying out different recovery methods. Heath’s idea was to pay attention to his body and listen to its needs since it served him well for so long.

“You only have one body You better take care of it”

Heath has experienced his fair share of body dysmorphia and major health issues that affected his quality of life. After his 2017 Mr. Olympia stint, he went through surgery for a double hernia and still managed to bounce right back.

However, at 44, the icon’s visions and focus have shifted from winning every championship to prioritizing his health over anything else. Under the detailed reel exhibiting his trip to various therapy sessions, fellow bodybuilder Nicholas Trigili chimed in.

“You never retire when it comes to your health !”

Phil Heath has had an eventful year

This year was kind enough to Heath, who took the opportunity to shine bright months after hanging up his posing trunks. Together with his good friend, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, he took fans on a journey through his last Mr. Olympia championship on the silver screen.

He released a documentary based on his life – ‘Breaking Olympia – The Phil Heath Story’. The film showcased some of the most vulnerable aspects of his life, along with a glimpse into his home, heart, and family. The terrific story, combined with accounts from several fellow elite bodybuilders, was enough to create a huge hype and deem the work as a success.