Phil Heath Unveils “2AM” Behind-the-Scenes From His New Documentary Leaving Bodybuilding World Stunned

Winning seven Mr. Olympia titles in a row, Phil Heath never gave up on maintaining his iconic physique even after staying away from the stage for decades. His documentary, ‘Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story’ captures his bodybuilding journey and features real-life accounts from friends, family, and onstage rivals. He recently provided a glimpse of what his prep looked like.

Since the announcement of the film, Heath has been busy promoting it by posting clips and stories from the documentary. His recent post was a behind-the-scenes capture where he was busy pumping up his arms for the shoot. A camera crew stood in the foreground, trying to record something.

Heath revealed the clip was a behind-the-scenes shot from the documentary. The catch was that they were busy recording and shooting at 2 AM, reflecting the team’s undying enthusiasm towards the project.

“Those 2am workouts…BTS of #BreakingOlympia @universaldocumentaries with my boys @and_holmes @brettharveyofficial @scoreg In the words of my brother @therock … Hardest workers in the room!!!!!”

Fans were overjoyed to see the reality of shooting the grand project and demanded more.

“We need more behind the scenes stuff! Movie was amazing and excited for more!”

The camera person featured in the clip, whom Heath shouted out, was Andy Holmes. He explained the reason behind his laser-focused looks in the post.

“That is my “this better be in focus” face! Those late nights in Armbrust were so serene.”

Many were in awe of Heath’s gigantic arms.

“Dude has got thighs for triceps!! DAMN”

Amidst speculations of his return to the stage, many wanted their GOAT to compete once again.

“In combat again?”

Instagram’s popular jacked senior Granny Guns also expressed her wonder watching Heath pump it up with his headphones on.

“What are you listening to?”

Even after all these years, the seven-time Mr. Olympia doesn’t look a day older than when he last competed. His physique is still defined enough to run through another bodybuilding battle. However, he had previously announced that he won’t be returning to the stage in 2024. He’s happy enough to be celebrating his documentary’s release and revealing snippets of his life.

Phil Heath once pumped it up with The Rock

Heath’s movie seems to have already found a place in fans’ hearts. But the idea to film and release some significant moments of his life came from a productive workout session with none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

An Instagram video from the past featured the strength athletes participating in some preacher curls while they laughed and supervised one another. Heath then revealed in the post’s caption how they got the idea to film a documentary on that day. What began as an arm day at the gym turned into a brainstorming session for the bodybuilding icon’s blockbuster.