Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Provides a Simple Solution to Reverse Brain Aging

Time marches forward inexorably. Every single person on the planet has experienced this universal phenomenon. But according to, 7-time Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the side effects of growing up is a shrinkage of the brain. To tackle this, the bodybuilding icon has provided his ‘village’ with a straightforward strategy in his recent newsletter.

Schwarzenegger acknowledges the universal issue of aging. He elaborates by saying that the brain is also engaged when muscle mass decreases. As usual, however, the Austrian Oak proposed a natural remedy for this problem, which is exercise.

The exercise that he proposes, nevertheless, is a bit different than the regular ones. The former bodybuilder further states:

“Research suggests intense exercise can prevent brain atrophy and help you regain brain size and function.”

Schwarzenegger claims that people begin to see a decline in brain size at about the same rate as muscular size, often in their 30s and 40s. He elaborates by noting that it is entirely up to the individual to manage this aspect of aging.

One may manage to keep it under control until they are in their 50s and 60s, or they can accelerate the process by losing 1 to 2% of their hippocampus each year. This is the same region that is crucial for one’s memory and processing. Nevertheless, to tackle this problem, he states:

“However, research found that high-intensity aerobic exercise can increase your hippocampal volume by 2 percent and offset what you typically see in aging.”



According to Schwarzenegger, BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) is responsible for the beneficial effects of high-intensity aerobic exercise. Boosting BDNF through exercise improves memory, concentration, and mental health in general. One’s intensity of exercise also varies due to several factors, which the Austrian Oak mentions:

“To estimate your maximum age-related heart rate, subtract your age from 220. For example, the max heart rate for a 40-year-old is 180 beats per minimum (220 – 40). To add higher-intensity workouts to your routine, aim for at least one or two weekly workouts where your heart rate is at least 70 to 85 percent of your maximum heart rate.”

A good aspect is keeping the intensity of one’s exercise at an appropriate level. On the other hand, overtraining is something that doesn’t correlate with high-intensity training, as it has multiple negative effects on the body.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recommends increasing workout intensity at a positive pace

Arnold Schwarzenegger even suggests stepping up the intensity of one’s workout routine. However, the ex-bodybuilder stresses the need to move at a normal pace rather than pushing oneself to the limit too quickly. When an individual pushes themselves too far beyond what their body can handle, they risk overtraining, which is harmful to their health.

The immune system might become inactive due to overtraining. Infections of the upper respiratory system and other serious health problems are inevitable outcomes of this. Schwarzenegger advises his ‘village’ to avoid overtraining and instead, workout at a moderate to high intensity. The most crucial aspect of building muscles is a healthy recovery, and the right way to do this is to gradually increase the intensity each day.