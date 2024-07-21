Bodybuilding World Comes Together to Mourn the Loss of IFBB Pro Grant Henderson

The bodybuilding world has lately spotted several cases of unfortunate demise among top icons. The reasons may or may not be the highlight of the news, but fans have been growing increasingly concerned about the current state of affairs. Recently, bodybuilder and model Grant Henderson reportedly passed away at 55, bringing together the industry’s condolences.

Born in Zimbabwe, Henderson earned his IFBB Pro card in 1990 and was crowned Mr. Zimbabwe in 1993. Many know him for his multiple features across different bodybuilding magazines. His physique could easily charm fans who have rooted for his success in the field.

The official page of RxMuscle, run by bodybuilding elite Dave Palumbo, announced the upsetting news of Henderson’s demise yesterday. Since then, the comments have flooded, airing the sporting world’s grief online.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of IFBB Pro Grant Henderson…We send our deepest condolences to Grant’s family, friends, and fans.”

Several came out to testify about their experiences with Henderson and working with him. One of his longtime friends also commented:

“I have known Grant for over 26 years and he was a dear friend of mine. One of the most humble and nicest of people you could ever meet…”

Author Edward Connors talked about how the bodybuilding icon made it into his book.

“There’s a chapter in my book, THE THREE MUSCLETEERS, entitled GRANT HENDERSON, Mr. ZIMBABWE. I write about meeting him and inviting him to L.A. thirty years ago. He was a gentleman and will be missed.”

Meanwhile, another reflected on how frequent the deaths have gotten.

“Man, how many people have died in the past 10 days…”

One of the fans speculated the reason for so many demise over the past few years.

“My personal take on all the untimely deaths we see in bodybuilding is multifaceted. Yes abusing gear may play a role but I think it’s just the sheer weight of these guys. Walking around at 250 or more for months on end is just too much weight…”

Lastly, several began penning down anecdotes of their interaction with Henderson.

“One of the coolest guys you will ever meet Grant I will miss you forever. You were a great friend. I loved talking to you on the phone so many chats.”

About a month ago, another death shook the bodybuilding world due to the nature of the situation.

Douglas Fruchey’s demise upset several bodybuilding elites

Recently, bodybuilding coach Douglas Fruchey passed away, leaving behind several upset and grieving friends and family members. Fitness icon Brad Rowe broke the news with a heartbreaking video.

Speaking of how Douglas was found dead, Rowe recalled his friend’s good nature, kindness, and personal battles with substance abuse. Bodybuilding was an outlet for Fruchey, who fought against his demons for the longest time.

Fruchey’s wife also made a post recalling all the good memories she shared with her husband. Fans were incredibly upset for her while she talked about his legacy and nature in a lengthy note.