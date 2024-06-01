“Dairy: Health Food or Health Foe?”: Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Answers the Burning Question

Bodybuilding and fitness are not always about how much weight someone lifts or how much cardio they do. Dietary practices are just as important as physical exercises in maintaining and growing muscles as well as the overall human physique. Likewise, Arnold Schwarzenegger has always helped his ‘village’ members with their eating habits, whether it’s making a healthy schedule or warning them about anything harmful they might be putting into their bodies.

This time, the 76-year-old used a peculiar subject for his newsletter, “Dairy: Health Food Or Health Foe?”

Dairy products are popular food items made from animal milk. Even though it is a natural food product, fitness enthusiasts are often concerned about their caloric intake and whether adding this to their diet would have a favorable or adverse impact. To answer this topic, the bodybuilder went through a few studies, as he writes:

“More than 100 studies suggest that dairy has many health benefits linked to improved lifespan.”

The Austrian Oak describes how an analysis of 29 studies evaluated the health of over 900,000 participants, and scientists discovered that people who consumed milk-based or dairy products such as yogurt and cheese were less likely to die prematurely or develop cardiovascular problems.

He also mentions another research with 45,000 participants, which revealed additional benefits as the individuals had a lower chance of mortality and even cancer. Despite these health benefits, certain misunderstandings about dairy products link them to an increase in fat. However, Schwarzenegger debunks this, writing:

“And if that wasn’t enough, a review of 27 studies suggests that people who eat dairy lose more fat and retain more muscle.”

Despite highlighting the benefits of dairy products, the Terminator actor claims that it is all a matter of personal preference. Individuals can avoid it if they are lactose intolerant, don’t feel comfortable after eating such items, or have high LDL or ApoB levels, since they can choose a lower fat option to limit their saturated fat intake.

Dietary routines might be complex, which is why the bodybuilder has always offered assistance, and despite his support for dairy products, he is completely against butter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger outlines the harmful effects of butter

Butter, a dairy product, has found its way into a variety of recipes and has grown in popularity, especially among fitness fanatics, due to it being natural. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has always been a supporter of such food products, has completely discouraged the intake of butter, citing the risk of cardiovascular problems.

Heart diseases have become increasingly widespread in the United States as a result of poor dietary habits. The Austrian Oak wants his ‘village’ members to be safe from such ailments, which can be fatal to their lives. While he acknowledges that butter has protein, it also contains a high concentration of lipids, as it boosts low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels more than any other solid fat or oil.

This form of cholesterol is particularly damaging to the human body because it clogs the arteries and interferes with blood circulation. Apart from discussing the negative consequences of butter, the bodybuilder advises an alternative form of dairy consumption, namely cheese and yogurt, which aid in absorption and metabolism.