Dr. Mike Israetel Critiques Hulk Hogan’s Diet and Training

Hulk Hogan was the face of America in WWE for the longest time due to his enigmatic personality. The tall, brooding, powerful wrestler grew popular amongst the audience for his physique and strength apart from several other quirks. Dr. Mike Israetel from Renaissance Periodization wanted to explore his fitness routine in detail, including his workout and diet.

He began by going through his seemingly controversial interview with Arsenio Hall, who questioned him about his use of steroids right away. While Hogan has always been honest about it more or less, he did mention that it was a detailed conversation he had with his private physician.

Meanwhile, Dr. Israetel observed that while the philosophy of Hogan’s training was all over the place, his claims of approach were on point. Engaging a full range of motion, exercising to failure, and going beyond weight training was a technique one couldn’t fault.

Despite the execution of his good workout principles being unsatisfactory in his old videos, Dr. Israetel enjoyed watching the legend be in his element. Witnessing a montage of Hogan going through various exercises, he pointed out how strong the wrestler had to be to pull them off.

“He’s doing behind the neck pull-ups, holy s**t! It’s a very effective exercise…if your shoulders are cool with it, give it a shot.”

He also gleefully witnessed an advertisement featuring Hogan’s voiceover talking about a piece of exercise equipment and its importance. Something that Dr. Israetel immediately debunked in that segment was the wrestler mentioning how crucial it was to cool down after an intense session of workout.

“I could tell you guys the science of why a cool down actually reverses some of the adaptations to set motion, and not to do it, but at this point…I don’t even know what we’re doing here anymore.”

His overall view of Hogan’s training was simply complimenting his genes and strength that got him through some brutal-looking fights. Next, Dr. Israetel moved on to his diet to see what gave him the nutrition necessary to become a legendary wrestler.

Hulk Hogan leaves Dr. Mike Israetel stunned by his unorthodox choice of foods

The 80s in the competitive world was a wild ride into some of the most outrageous routines, diets, and plans. Hogan recorded an interview with Men’s Health sometime last year, discussing his diet back then versus recently.

Dr. Israetel was shocked to find out how the wrestler lived on beers and painkillers before and after matches to cope with the pain. Since his retirement, he switched to organic foods entirely to nourish his body. As iconic as Hogan was during his prime, he eventually came around to eating healthy for a better quality of life.