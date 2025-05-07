Michael Schumacher vs. Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen: Tom Brady Names the Ultimate GOAT of F1

Formula 1 has seen no shortage of generational icons. From Michael Schumacher’s dominant Ferrari era to Lewis Hamilton’s record-tying seven titles and Max Verstappen’s ruthless run with Red Bull, the GOAT debate continues to divide fans. But when NFL legend Tom Brady was asked to weigh in, he didn’t hesitate.

Advertisement

Brady, the undisputed GOAT and the NFL’s greatest quarterback, recently appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast. There, during a rapid-fire segment, co-host Mike Majlak asked the seven-time Super Bowl champion to name his pick for the greatest F1 driver of all time.

And Tom Brady’s answer? “Lewis Hamilton.”

Though Brady didn’t explain the logic behind his choice, it also comes as no surprise given Hamilton’s staggering list of accolades. As of the 2025 season, the British F1 star boasts seven World Championships, tying him with Schumacher for the most in F1 history.

Hamilton also holds the record for the most Grand Prix victories, with 103 wins, and has secured 183 podium finishes. So, simply put, his unparalleled dominance, particularly during his tenure with Mercedes, has solidified his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats. However, Schumacher’s legacy is equally formidable.

Schumacher’s career includes seven World Championships, 91 Grand Prix wins, and 155 podiums. His era-defining performances with Ferrari in the early 2000s were so impactful that they even set new standards in the sport.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen represents the new generation of F1 excellence. By 2025, Verstappen has clinched four World Championships and amassed 64 race wins. His aggressive driving style and consistent performances have positioned him as a formidable force on the track.

Beyond Formula 1, Tom Brady also shared his picks for the greatest athletes in other sports during the podcast. When asked about the greatest golfer, he named Tiger Woods, whose 15 major championships and 82 PGA Tour wins have left an indelible mark on golf. For the greatest WWE wrestler, the Patriots legend chose Hulk Hogan, a central figure in wrestling’s 1980s boom.

And for the NFL’s biggest partier? Tom Brady had only one name: “Roberto Gronkowski,” the nickname, being a nod to Rob Gronkowski’s infamous 2012 quote, “Yo soy fiesta,” which forever immortalized his party-boy image.

Tom Brady answers: Messi or Ronaldo? Jordan or LeBron? Best WWE Superstar? pic.twitter.com/vMFj3voYI4 — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) May 6, 2025

But when it came to naming who the greater soccer player is between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady was left stumped.

“Messi or Ronaldo? Wow, that’s hard. That’s hard. I’m not even answering that question. I like them both too much. I like them both too much.”

Still, when it came to F1, Brady didn’t hesitate — showing just how much Lewis Hamilton stands out in a sport full of legends and rising stars.